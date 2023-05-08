“May I have one of the strawberry blonde beers,” I asked the man behind the counter of the local movie theater.
“Didn’t you order one earlier?” he responded.
I should have felt bad about downing a few ales before 1 p.m. but didn’t. My friends and I were going to watch the third installment of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
And no one warned me about the emotions I’d feel when viewing it.
Dear reader, I’ll spare you the same sorrow. The newest Guardians hits hard, particularly as an origin story for the gritty and intelligent raccoon known as Rocket. Through the iterations, Rocket never recognizes himself as a raccoon. As a conscious creature, he’s above those pesky creatures that raid garbage cans and abduct the occasional chicken.
Rocket is civilized.
Yet, pain accompanied the mammal’s transformation. And James Gunn, the writer and director of Guardians 3, through Rocket’s journey, stabs the viewer in the gut, too.
If you haven’t glared into the sad, soulful eyes of a CGI anthropomorphic raccoon, you will in this film. And, for some reason only known to God and Darwin, it will affect you at a primal level. Gunn uses this, as well as a killer soundtrack and skillful screenwriting, to evoke empathy for the masked mutant.
I cried. Primarily because I hate to see animals hurt, which happens quite a lot in the film. But a wee bit due to the fact that Rocket, as something supposedly beneath us higher evolutionary species, shows greater compassion and kindness than many of us are willing.
Tears moistened my cheeks more than once at the beauty and sadness of it all, and I hid them. Because who sobs at a superhero movie, even when superbly done?
The day before, my husband and I fled from huge movie screens to the tree covered hills of the Knobstone Trail. We reverted back to nature, and hiked nine miles into, and out of, the wilderness.
Yet half way through our trek, a bear cub bounded toward us yapping. Okay. It wasn’t a bear, although by circumstance and appearances you can see how one might conclude that. A puppy hopped around, blocking the trail. Small and fluffy black and full of life.
We fed her a fruit bar, all we had that a dog could eat, as she curled, afraid, around a tree as we wondered how such a small creature found herself in this lonely part of the country, far from houses and people and food and love.
And we began to conclude that perhaps her former caregivers purposely dropped her here to avoid the responsibility of a puppy.
She looked up with me, with those eyes of innocence and acceptance, and I placed her in my backpack and hauled her four miles to my car. She’s lying on my arms, sleeping, as I type this now, and waiting for her forever home.
Across the river, around the same time, seven horses died in an eight-day span at Churchill Downs. Humans, the evolved masters, bred them to run and trained them to win. And when their bodies gave out in that pursuit, it’s the same humans that killed them- humanely- under the promise of painless euthanasia.
Do we, the evolved species, look into those thoroughbreds’ eyes and protect them before the call to the post sounds?
My mind plunged down these rabbit holes while watching Guardians, of how humans, the most intelligent of life in our known universe, can also be the cruelest. How some choose to dominate or dismiss those perceived as lesser instead of extending safety and care.
But what do I know? I weep at superhero movies.
