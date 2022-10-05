I’ve been the chaplain at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville now for 15 years, and I’ve never seen more overdose deaths than in the last few years.
Being a parent of two young adults makes it hit closer to home, since many of these young people dying are their ages. My heart breaks for these parents grieving these unthinkable losses. Our training in Clinical Pastoral Education helps us to prepare for this work, but this second-hand trauma does take its toll over time.
Although death is a natural part of life and something we will all experience, knowing that all overdose deaths are preventable makes them especially difficult.
Probably the hardest part of any hospital chaplain’s job is providing spiritual and emotional support for families during this tragic time. It is a privilege to be present and a spiritual guide during a time of loss. It is not something I ever get used to or take for granted.
It is meaningful, sacred work, but what makes it hard is witnessing the emotional trauma of loved ones who are losing someone very close to them — someone they did not expect to lose when they saw them last.
As a hospital chaplain, I work on both “ends” of this crisis, the “prevention/recovery/education end” and the “too late end” with the survivors.
On the front end, I lead spirituality groups in our behavioral health units, and on the back end, I meet with and minister to the family members and friends of the one who just died of an overdose.
Sometimes I meet friends and family in the Emergency Department while their loved one is receiving CPR, and other times I accompany them to the ICU where their loved one often is later removed from life support when it is discovered they are already gone.
For my spirituality groups I lead what I call “The meaning of life group.” This is based on logotherapy or a type of healing through a search for meaning in life.
A psychologist in Pittsburgh has written about this in a professional journal that I discovered while searching for resources. I believe, as did Dr. Victor Frankl, an Auschwitz survivor, that the search for meaning in life is the existential core of our opioid epidemic, and the only way we will solve it. I would much rather meet someone earlier than meet their loved ones when it’s too late for them.
One of the bright spots in this terrible overdose crisis is the success of using naloxone to save lives. I’ve heard many stories of people whose lives have been saved and who have found recovery because someone was there to administer naloxone, the overdose reversal medicine.
I want to see everyone in my community carrying naloxone (Narcan): churches, small businesses, law enforcement, and everyday Hoosiers like me.
As a person of faith, I want to put my faith into action and not just words. After all, if we don’t put our faith into practice and make a difference in our community, what good is it?
Two years ago at the encouragement of my pastor, I joined Hoosier Action, a non-partisan community group working to make life better for all Hoosiers, no matter the color of their skin or the contents of their wallets.
I want to invite you to put your faith into action and come get trained to carry naloxone at our upcoming town hall on the overdose crisis, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m., Park Christian Church in New Albany.
We will be sharing stories from community members, getting trained to carry naloxone, and hearing from our public officials about what they are doing about this crisis.
Register at hoosieraction.org/events. We have to come together to end this overdose crisis. I encourage you to attend and hope to see you there!
