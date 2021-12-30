By and large, 2021 has been a tough year for all the reasons we know. But we are fortunate in Indiana as there are many reasons for Hoosiers to celebrate and adopt a positive outlook.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement earlier this month that Our Southern Indiana had been awarded $50 million through the Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative (READI) program was extraordinary. This coalition made up of Floyd, Scott, Clark, Washington and Jefferson counties took an innovative approach as they collaborated to build a list of prioritized infrastructure projects in conjunction with an overall strategic plan for our region.
In his Dec. 19 column, Michael J. Hicks of Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research called the Our Southern Indiana application the “strongest proposal and best presentation.” Congratulations to Wendy Dant Chesser, Dana Huber and the entire team for this significant recognition.
When Gov. Holcomb announced the READI program earlier this year, he called it a “Once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our state for residents and for future generations of Hoosiers,” and he was right. Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers has added that READI is more than a $500 million pass-through of federal dollars, and it is the new way the State of Indiana plans to do business.
The state has come to realize that any singular efforts, even by the state itself, cannot provide the energy and results that can be generated by public and private organizations sharing one vision or purpose. It is the type of collaboration that will be required as our region continues to compete for state dollars.
We have seen this same spirit of cooperation work here before. It has resulted in two new interstate bridges and is now reflected in the 471 pages of Our Southern Indiana’s successful READI application. It is an approach that will distinguish Indiana from every other state. And that is a very big deal.
When you think of great projects that have marked the history of our community and region, be it the Falls of the Ohio State park, River Ridge, a new Indiana University Southeast campus, or the Ohio River Bridges project, they all have one thing in common: few people, if any, can name the specific people who made it happen. And that is how it should be, shared credit for all. After all, it is called public service.
As we end 2021, let’s heed the direction from Gov. Holcomb and Secretary Chambers and recognize the new order in which we find ourselves. Let us be grateful for the opportunity that lies ahead as we execute a shared and strategic vision. And let those of us who serve as public officials, business leaders or community volunteers recommit ourselves to being ONE TEAM in the service of every citizen in our cities, towns, and counties.
It’s the right thing to do.
