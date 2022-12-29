The pages are quickly coming to a close on the chapter we have entitled “2022.”
The year has been a challenging one for our family. While we weathered the storm known as COVID-19 with little damage, this year saw the death of two immediate family members. As we remember and celebrate the lives of our personal losses, it might do us well to pause and ponder others whose leadership and example will be missed. Allow me to share a handful of faces that I will personally miss.
Comic actor Howard Hesseman died at the age of 81 following complications of cancer. Hesseman endeared himself to millions with his portrayal of burned-out disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever as he found new life by “living on the air in Cincinnati.” WKRP in Cincinnati aired from 1978 – 1982 on CBS. The ensemble-driven show was nominated for ten Emmy awards. The series lived on in reruns and was revamped for a two-year syndication run nine years after its conclusion.
The comedy warms a special place in my heart for several reasons. The fall of 1978 found me in Cincinnati starting my first year of graduate school. The opening credits for the series highlighted steps that I had walked on many occasions during the previous four years. One fleeting moment featured the hill that housed the college.
The sitcom also boasts one of the funniest television lines of all time in the episode, “Turkeys Away.” Following a misguided attempt to give away turkeys, hapless station manager Arthur Carlson whispers, “As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”
The world lost another sitcom star during 2022. Leave it to Beaver star Tony Dow lost a battle with cancer. He passed away at age 77. One fan said it best – “It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.”
Leave it to Beaver has carved its place as a television icon capturing the life of an American family in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The show premiered on CBS in 1957, was cancelled after one season, but then picked up by ABC for the next five seasons. The comedy never broke into the top 30 spots in the Nielsen Ratings but found amazing success in reruns.
The show is one of a handful of television programs that I remember purposely watching on television. I would have been five and six during its final two seasons of original programming. Tony Dow played the older brother Wally. Can’t you just see Wally and his good friend, the smart-mouthed Eddie Haskell?
Although sports and comedies comprise many of my television moments, mysteries are another special genre. A personal favorite are the shows like Perry Mason or Columbo because you get to figure out who committed the crime, rather than just watching how they will eventually be caught. There was no better show at this than Murder, She Wrote.
Star of screen and stage, Angela Lansbury passed away in October, just days before her 97th birthday. The London-born actress had a career that spanned eight decades, earning her six Tony Awards and six Golden Globes. Tributes began pouring in from many, including actor Robby Benson.
Benson wrote, “One of the most memorable moments in my life was being so very fortunate to be in the recording studio when Ms. Lansbury sang the title song ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ For me, the 2 minutes and 46 seconds was a lifetime of inspiration.”
Olivia Newton-John, actress and singer-songwriter, died in August after battling with breast cancer on three separate occasions. She was 73. She was a four-time Grammy award winner, having 15 top-ten singles, five of which reached Billboard’s number 1 spot.
Newton-John quietly owned Billboard’s Adult-Contemporary chart during the late 1970s. She amassed ten number 1 singles, including a record seven consecutively. Even with this success, her career sky-rocketed when she starred in the film adaptation of the Broadway hit Grease. She was 28 while the movie was being filmed, portraying a high-school senior on the screen.
A few years ago, my wife and I attended a concert featuring Newton-John when her tour played Louisville. Personal and endearing, her voice cruised through hit after hit as both of us surprisingly knew every word to all of her songs. She genuinely seemed to be enjoying every moment that she was being given.
Although People magazine lists 104 celebrities who passed away during 2022, one more deserves a moment of our attention. Buckingham Palace announced just a little over a year after the passing of Prince Philip that the longest reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth, had died at the age of 94. Prince William released a statement saying, “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms, and the commonwealth was absolute. I, however, have lost a grandmother.”
What we all lost was an icon of stability. The Queen came to the throne in 1952. While politics change with the tide, Queen Elizabeth II was the only English monarch that most of us knew. An era had ended.
From the Catbird Seat, wishes for a safe and prosperous new year are sincerely extended. May our lives continue to be blessed by our loved ones and those who lead and set examples for us.
