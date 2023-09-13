Cheers
...to the volunteers who participated in Saturday's River Sweep. Their efforts led to the removal of more than 3,300 pounds of trash and 56 tires in Clark and Floyd counties.
News and Tribune
...to those who are running for elected office this year. It's not an easy task. If done right, it's a time-consuming effort. We hear a lot of criticism of elected officials, and this newspaper certainly calls many politicians to task. However, it's critical that we have qualified people in office, and that starts with having good candidates seeking office.
Jeers
...to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, the Republican who is seeking to be Indiana's next governor, for co-sponsoring a bill that would forbid the federal government from issuing a mask mandate. As 2020 and the pandemic taught us, it's impossible to predict what may occur in the future. Handcuffing the federal government with such legislation is short-sighted and obviously political. It's hard to understand why the thought of wearing a protective face covering is so divisive. Let's hope we don't ever find ourselves in a situation where we need a mass collective effort to limit the spread of disease and illness because people like Braun have shown that politics matter more than the public health.
...to people who litter and throw trash into rivers and waterways. Not only is it lazy and unsightly, it pollutes our environment. Be an adult — find a trash can.
