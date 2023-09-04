Cheers
...to the American worker. As we just celebrated Labor Day, it's important to recognize how important our labor force is to our country's prosperity, independence and future. Great strides have been made to protect and empower workers, but we can't forget that those improvements came due to much hard work, organization and sacrifice.
-News and Tribune
...to those who are registered and ready to vote in the upcoming municipal elections. If you're not one of those people, please make sure you get registered and make plans to vote on Nov. 7. Our local government plays a huge role in our lives, and we are responsible for choosing the right people to lead our communities. Voter registration closes in Clark and Floyd counties on Oct. 10.
-News and Tribune
...to our food pantries, churches, nonprofits and other organizations that are doing so much to help feed and care for the less fortunate in our community. The need is great, and our government can't do everything, so those who are stepping up to help out deserve our praise.
-Daniel Suddeath, News and Tribune editor
...to Our Southern Indiana RDA as the entity prepares to apply for another round of state READI funding. Some elected officials kept the RDA from forming about a decade ago, missing out the opportunity to capture needed funding for our area. Thankfully, a majority of elected officials in our local counties approved the RDA and its mission in 2017, allowing the organization to garner about $50 million last year for projects in Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties.
While there was debate largely behind the scenes about which projects should receive priority, the reason why our area received funding was because of the RDA's regional vision. Good luck to Our Southern Indiana as it looks to bring even more funding to our area.
-Daniel Suddeath, News and Tribune editor
Jeers
...to Catholic Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala, Uganda, who claims the Biblical Gospels teach that the poor are not eligible to enter Heaven. “We have misunderstood the gospel," he claims which is impossible since they contradict each other. He warns that those who “’die poor’ despite their God given talents will ‘perish in hell.’”
As stated in my late teacher/friend Bishop John Shelby Spong’s last book, “UNBELIEVABLE”! (Source: “The Week”, September 1, 2023, page 6)
-Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
...to government entities that require the public to jump through hoops to obtain public information. Taxpayers pay the salaries of public employees and fund the departments for which they work. It's the public's right to know, not the government's right to hide.
-Daniel Suddeath, News and Tribune editor
...to the lack of grocery shops in downtown New Albany. And by lack, I mean there aren't any. Above we gave a cheer to those who are feeding those in need. Some of the poorest Census tracts in Floyd County are located in downtown New Albany, and those who are impoverished or are experiencing homelessness typically struggle to find transportation. It doesn't help that they essentially live in a grocery desert, as most of the city's grocery stores are located near the Interstate 265 interchanges off Charlestown Road, Grant Line Road and State Street, miles away from downtown. While there is a great farmers market in downtown, it's not a daily option. Not having a grocery in the downtown area is also a detraction to people who may want to move there.
-Daniel Suddeath, News and Tribune editor
