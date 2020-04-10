CHEERS!: To the News and Tribune
Every day we are reminded of how thankful we are to live in our community and for the important service The News and Tribune extends to us.
Tuesday’s tabloid about the pandemic was exceptional! We applaud the many generous advertisers who chose to support this publication. Their words were heartwarming, and their participation in our lives is meaningful. The features gave faces to the stories we hear, so we thank you also for making your coverage so personal. After all, what we are going through is deeply personal, and your coverage recognizes that. It makes us feel more like a family ... a family that will get through this together!
This unprecedented time of pandemic-related crises poignantly impacts individuals, businesses, organizations, houses of worship, and other segments where we all live and work. Your paper does a yeoman’s job of touching those areas. In addition to news, you continue to offer photos and features about how this is bringing out the best in so many throughout our community. That’s just the kind of news we all need while isolated. You connect us when we cannot connect with each other in usual ways. Thank you for your focus on positives when we often hear negatives. We have heard many others sing your praises for this as well.
Every day the paper is filled with stories that reflect your deliberate plan and commitment to shining a spotlight on those who have stepped up and gone beyond the norm to give services, goods, and love to those in need. That’s a choice that makes us so proud of you! We see coverage about the extreme kindness of children, parents, educators, service workers, the medical community, civil servants, and so many more whom we may have taken for granted before this. Noticing and thanking them is only one lesson that has emerged from this pandemic. We treasure each other more. And you have played a part in that heightened appreciation. Your coverage inspires us and gives us ideas of how we, too, may better serve.
Such coverage takes time and effort, especially since you are operating with a smaller staff and from your homes. Writing columns explaining changes we can expect in the paper at this time is smart management. It shows your personal commitment to making us aware of ways that you, too, are forced to change.
Even in more normal times, we have valued the role of our community newspaper, since those have been disappearing throughout the country in recent years. It’s reassuring to see your focus on people and activities and events right where we live in ways other publications do not. In an era when publications often originate off-site, we are most grateful for The News and Tribune. We appreciate the fact that our community has an award-winning newspaper that is produced locally by professionals who live among us. That allows you to develop relationships with us.
Until we can thank you in person when we emerge from isolation, please know that we do notice your diligent work to reach us, six issues a week, every week, under dire circumstances caused by this pandemic. Blessings as you continue to be an influence in our communities!
Jim and Cindy Kanning, New Albany
