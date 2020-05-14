CHEERS!
To all the banking officials who are working tirelessly to keep up with the changes that relate to the COVID-19, particularly the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. Specifically, we are sending cheers to Kyra McCormick, AVP Bank Manager, of the Westbanco Jeffersonville Branch. When any other person would have become frustrated with hundreds of small business owners calling with multiple questions, she remains professional and friendly – no eye rolls – no heavy sighs – just her normal cheerful and helpful demeaner. Truthfully, we do not know how she does it. Small business owners like us, truly appreciate the professional guidance and care.
Carol Dawson, EEO GUIDANCE Inc.,
Jeffersonville
Ken Crutchfield, Standard Security Services Inc.,
Jeffersonville
CHEERS!
To all those mothers who have suddenly become teachers! One mother has taken the place of several teachers, depending on the number of children in the home. The children have packets of homework to complete without the aid of in-school human instructions. The mothers are now the teacher's. They can't even call for a substitute.
My granddaughter said that she did not go to college to become a teacher. She is now talking the place of six teachers for her three boys. She also works!
God bless these mothers and the children who no longer have in-school instruction. Keep them safe and appreciated.
Marjorie Cox,
Charlestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.