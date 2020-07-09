Cheers
To Tom May’s July 7th column “An epidemic of thankfulness” where he emphasizes the need to be more thankful for “normal” and to be aware of others in “our normal” during the COVID pandemic. This includes not taking life for granted, to appreciate the routine, to treasure social contact, to be more thankful to the people that help us and to not take for granted the technology that makes life more bearable during this troubling time. As one who believes in the “We are all in this together” philosophy, I appreciated his column stressing this point.
Larry E. Farr, Jeffersonville
