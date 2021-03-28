On May 11, I will be celebrating my one-year anniversary working here at Baptist Health Floyd.
And yes, it will be a celebration.
I will be celebrating the fact that I survived a year and that I have been introduced to a whole new world — the world of health care. I will be celebrating my support team and co-workers who all have been unbelievable in helping me get acclimated to a new job after spending 35 years in the newspaper industry. There is no way I could have survived the year without their support.
But most of all, I will be celebrating the many healthcare heroes who make this hospital such a special place to work. These folks do so many great things, every day, and sometimes in the most difficult circumstances. They care for our community and have a passion for helping others. They all are heroes in my book.
Maybe, like most of you, I have taken them for granted over the years. I have had loved ones cared for here and have been in and out of this hospital for decades without thinking about the medical professionals inside. When you grow up two blocks from here, and you spend your fall afternoons and weekends playing football in the field behind the hospital, which is now a parking lot, you become familiar with the building. Hey it had water fountains and caring folks who could take care of bumps and bruises.
But as an adult I just drove past here thousands of times without thinking about the people inside. I may have said, “I am glad I am not in there” without realizing the many professionals who work here and make this place so special.
During a department meeting recently, a video was played showing images of many of our nurses from this past year with Andra Day’s song “Rise Up.” It was very moving and it just drove home the fact that each day these folks, these heroes, wake up, get dressed, and come in here knowing they will face many challenges. They know they will be taking care of the sick and those in pain. They will do it with a smile and a caring touch.
Living through COVID-19 for the past year has tested all of us. We all have worried about catching the virus and had to deal with isolation from family and friends. We have had things taken away from us that we look forward to each year. And these masks … I don’t know about you, but I am tired of these masks! It’s been tough.
But if it has shown us anything it’s that our hospital, Baptist Health Floyd, has answered the call. It has not been easy. Many staff had to isolate after being exposed to the virus so the heroes here made due with less. They dealt with the unknown. Each day, after their shift, they would leave not knowing if they were taking the virus home to family members. The stress was unbearable at times.
But they never broke. They always returned the next day because that is what they do. And they do it each day to the best of their ability.
If working here for the past year taught me anything, besides marketing strategies and how to log into a Zoom meeting, it showed me just how important and special these heroes in scrubs are to this hospital and community.
We have suffered great losses due to this virus. Lives have been changed forever. But there is hope as thousands across this state, and millions more throughout the country, are getting their COVID vaccine. It is so important that we all get vaccinated so we can put this nightmare to rest, for good.
This hospital has played a huge role in vaccinating our community with our drive-through clinic. We have administered 35,000 shots and counting. Yes, pretty amazing.
So as I approach my one-year anniversary there is much to celebrate. My co-workers here at the hospital, and my marketing team are at the top of the list.
But most of all I want to celebrate the men and women who have given so much of themselves this past year, taking care of the sick despite being surrounded by so many unknowns. They are my HEROES!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.