“God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try.”
— Mother Teresa
I remember picking up the telephone and hearing a voice I had never heard before. It was grateful. It was humble. It was a voice with tears and choking up breaking up the sentences. Probably paraphrasing from memory, “Sometimes you really don’t know that people appreciate your work.”
I had never met the lady, but I knew her. I knew of her mission. I had heard praise about her. I had heard some very nasty criticism. Shortly after we met for either lunch or a cup of coffee. We became friends.
She is the kind of friend with whom you can be honest and open with when in conversation. The kind of friend where you agree on many things and can disagree on things regarding tough subjects: religion, social issues and politics. We share many friends. We also share people with whom I am friends and with whom she is considered an enemy. She also epitomizes in my life an adage that I repeat many times among people: both of whom I like, but they don’t like each other.
The enemies of my friends are not necessarily my enemy!
When I define friends who I consider successful, there are certain criteria that must be met. They must be good at what they do. They must weather some hard times and achieve some good things. They can’t be a fly-by-night shooting star that burns out quickly. We can all shine, succeed or persevere in the short run. Or another old saying comes to mind:
You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.
She is possibly the worst business-minded person I know. Nobody with a savvy business mind would start the business she has been in since 1985 and expect to flourish. However, running a sure-to-lose-money business for 34 years must allow for some credit as a business person.
Among my friends, I can count many controversial figures in this community past and present. I could arguably put her at the top of my list A-number one! Sheer tenacity and staying in the limelight for 34 years alone probably would qualify her for that lofty title. Most anyone else I know, including me, would have quit her chosen field of endeavor a minimum of 33 years ago.
Some people can see pain and suffering and walk by it. Others can know of needs and ignore them. Many of us can feel sympathy and empathy and somehow still do nothing about things.
I know many people only know the public persona and the person they have heard described by either supporters or haters. I have been fortunate enough to get to know the flesh-and-blood real person; with strengths and weaknesses, with victories and failures, and with inner beauty along with the warts with which we all come attached.
Life is not perfect and never will any of us be. There are few angels among us, and most of us are filled with at least an equal part devil. I know her in times of laughter and in times of tears. I have seen her on top of the world and at the bottom with the weight of her world and the unbelievable weight of many other people’s world almost crushing her on the ground.
Yet she always seemed to be strong and get up and fight the good fight to survive another day. I know many people who talk a good game and aren’t worth crap. She walks her talk. People might disagree with everything she has ever done or said, but most of her critics simply sit on the sideline on game day. She has always been and in my opinion will always be a player.
She is the perfect example of something I always say about myself. Our friends love us not because of, but despite, who and what we are. The people in life I love and respect are people who I know are imperfect, but don’t let that stand in their way.
That phone call to which I referred was during the inaugural year that, with the help of then-News and Tribune publisher/editor Tom Lindley, we initiated a public service award, called the Wally Award, that I gave out annually for a time. It was to honor the late Walter Bales. The recipient never knew in advance they had won, but read it or were told by someone who read the column. As like that first year, often I would have never even met the person who won.
She has served this community well, and I suspect the community to whom she gives not only a voice, but often food, shelter, and the clothes on their back. Mostly she gives them hope and the knowledge that someone cares if they have any of the above.
She has been referred to at various times as horrible, tenacious, mean, tough, and I could probably use another 15 descriptions from her detractors had I kept notes. But I must feel a kind of victory considering that is how some people see her.
I once made Barb Anderson cry!
— Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
