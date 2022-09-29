Unless Congress steps in, Medicare patients in rural or poorer areas of Indiana will likely lose access to a doctor in the not-so-distant future. In fact, even physicians in more affluent parts of the state will have a hard time keeping the lights on.
It is vital that the folks in Washington, D.C. prioritize Hoosier healthcare over politics and take steps to prevent a catastrophe that would lock seniors in our state out of the quality care they need and deserve. Unfortunately, at present, few in Congress are even talking about this problem.
Over the next year physicians could see Medicare payments cut by nearly 8.5% amidst an aggressive and persistent inflation crisis.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) wants to reduce payments by 4.42% simply because the agency’s management and evaluation codes have changed. This would not affect all medical providers. Specialists, hospice units, and the like will receive increases meant to keep up with inflation. Only physicians are facing cuts.
Congressional statutory Pay-As-You-Go budget neutrality triggers will force an additional 4% cut in compensation as well. This will amount to a $36 billion cut for Medicare providers. Family doctors are being forced to shoulder this additional burden even though they did not contribute to the growth in federal spending that tripped the budget triggers in the first place.
You could say this is par for the course for physicians, who’ve seen substantial reductions in Medicare payments for the past two decades. When it comes to running a practice, costs are up by almost 40% over that time span. Meanwhile, Medicare payments to physicians have shrunk by about 50% when we adjust for inflation.
The physician squeeze happened as the same time Medicare payments for nursing facilities, inpatient and outpatient care all rose, by around 60%. Eventually, there’s going to nothing left to squeeze out of most physician practices.
It used to be that a physician could build up a practice and sell it to a relatively young doctor upon retirement. Nowadays, many physicians are simply closing up shop, and closing access to medical care for many in rural and poorer communities while they’re at it.
Medicare’s answer has been that physicians can make more by taking part in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). However, for many solo practitioners, the math doesn’t add up. JAMA Health forum found that it costs a practice $12,811 for every physician and administrators over 200 man-hours per physician on MIPS-compliance every year. Larger practices may be able to afford that. Smaller ones? Not likely.
These trends mean that fewer physicians will be able to afford to see Medicare patients going forward. There are currently 64 million people with Medicare in this country, including nearly 1.3 million here in Indiana. How can these people continue to receive care from a physician if physicians cannot make ends meet under Medicare’s broken payment model?
Let’s fix this. Indiana’s leaders in Congress, like Senator Todd Young, should immediately introduce new legislation to stop the CMS cuts from occurring. Additional measures should be taken to shield physicians from PAYGO cuts, which shouldn’t apply to providers who’ve already experienced two decades of budget cuts anyway. Then, members of both parties need to come together and implement long-term reform the physician payment system.
Something is clearly broken in a process that is slowly driving our physicians out of business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.