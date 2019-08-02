Well, maybe God doesn’t read Facebook in the sense of eyes on ink, but He knows its contents. It must be yet another man-made disappointment.
In these days of disparagement as hobby, I often am appalled at what some people, many of whom I’ve known for years, casually post for consumption. I used to be surprised, but not anymore.
I’ve come to expect people with whom I’ve broken bread to break tenets of human decency. They would be aghast if someone directed such insults at them or their families, but toward a stranger or those grouped as bedfellows, well that doesn’t appear to offend their sensibilities in the least.
For example, here’s a meme posted by a middle-aged, church-going, rural-dwelling mother and grandmother:
Beside a photo of AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) are these words:
Never had a child.
Never been married.
Never run a business.
Never run a home.
Never managed people.
Never had a professional job.
Never served on a local committee.
No real life experience.
But at 29 she wants to tell us what the Government needs to do with our economy!
As a journalist, I know the importance of vetting statements, so let’s dig a little deeper.
“Never had a child.” — Well, from her biographical information, this appears to be true, as does “Never been married.” Since she’s not married — and why should she be at 29 years old? — AOC likely would face criticism if she were a single mom, even if she were a terrific parent.
“Never run a business.” — I would think running a successful campaign to be elected qualifies as a business. But I can’t find where she ran a flower shop or an auto repair business, so I guess the validity of that one is up for grabs.
“Never run a home.” — Unless she’s still living with her mom (her dad is deceased) and has for the whole of her existence, this one is an arrow that missed not only the bulls-eye, but the entire target.
“Never managed people.” — Congressional staff … election campaign team … hard to see this one as factual.
“Never had a professional job.” — Let’s see, after graduating cum laude from Boston College, she moved back to the Bronx and worked 18-hour shifts as a waitress/bartender to help her widowed mom pay the bills. She later launched a book publishing firm and worked as lead educational strategist at GAGEis Inc. Those seem like professional gigs to me.
“Never served on a local committee.” — Does working for the nonprofit National Hispanic Institute count? If not, you may be right.
“No real life experience.” — I’ll just list a few. Her dad, who died from lung cancer, didn’t have a will, so she spent a long time in probate trying to settle his estate. She worked in the U.S. Senate office of the late Ted Kennedy, and as the only Spanish speaking person in the office, she dealt with many of his constituents. She also worked as an organizer for Bernie Sanders in his 2016 presidential bid. I think some of my earlier points count here, too.
As for the final statement — “…she wants to tell us what the Government needs to do with our economy!” — she did major in economics (and international relations) at Boston College, and she was elected to represent New York’s 14th Congressional District, so she is the Government and she likely knows more about the economy than most of us!
All these points aside, it’s the comments on the meme, listed as-is below, that were most offensive.
Comment No. 1: Cute we are letting the animals of the zoo run the zoo. Someone put her back on a leash.
Comment No. 2: There is a our kind of candidate set to run against her in 2020, Hopefully AOC will be just a flash in the pan of history!
No. 1 is vile, misogynistic, racist BS. Shame on you.
No. 2 is less overt, but “our kind of candidate” harkens to what? A man? A Republican? A person not of color?
The meme personally attacks, albeit in lame fashion, a hardworking, intelligent young woman elected to Congress. Post what you will, but if you want to be more honest and true to your values, be more purposeful in what you share, and more diligent in monitoring comments on your page.
God must be bedeviled by what His followers post on Facebook.
— Susan Duncan is the editor of the News and Tribune. Reach her at susan.duncan@newsandtribune.com and 812-206-2130.
