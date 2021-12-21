The latest surge in the COVID-19 pandemic has area hospitals overrun with cases, leaving few to no resources for other medical needs. This public health emergency requires everyone in our communities to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus.
This new surge is likely fallout from Thanksgiving and other holiday-related gatherings, which brings concerns about Christmas parties going on now and over the coming weeks as well as New Year’s celebrations.
Hoosiers count on hospitals for care, especially during COVID-19. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Indiana hospitals are committed to keeping you safe. Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Heath are working closely with Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure that every Hoosier receives the care they need during this critical time.
It’s imperative everyone takes all measures to prevent further spread. That means getting vaccinated if you haven’t already. If you have been vaccinated, get a booster shot if you’re eligible. COVID-19 vaccines are FREE and safe. Indiana residents can find vaccination sites and schedule an appointment by going to ourshot.in.gov.
Regardless of vaccination status, everyone should go back to wearing masks while in public places, observe social distancing, and be sure to frequently wash their hands. Every layer of protection we add makes it that much harder for the virus to spread.
We need to do these things to save lives and preserve the health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens who are having difficulty getting access to inpatient care.
This is an emergency, and it will require each of us doing everything we can to bring this situation to an end.
As a reminder, you should never delay care. Previous surges have seen patients put off necessary care for emergent issues such as chest pain, stroke symptoms, appendicitis, and even symptoms of cancer. Delaying care can have life-altering consequences.
So how do you know where to go?
Symptoms that are best evaluated in an emergency room include:
• Chest pain or difficulty breathing
• Weakness/numbness on one side
• Slurred speech
• Fainting/change in mental state
• Serious burns
• Head or eye injury
• Concussion/confusion
• Broken bones and dislocated joints
• Fever with a rash
• Seizures
• Severe cuts that may require stitches
• Facial lacerations
• Severe cold or flu symptoms
• Vaginal bleeding with pregnancy
• Abdominal pain
• Wheezing or shortness of breath
Symptoms that can be evaluated and treated at an urgent care clinic include:
• Fever without a rash
• Vomiting or persistent diarrhea
• Dehydration
• Moderate flu-like symptoms
• Sprains and strains
• Small cuts that may require stitches
Walk-in clinics address the most minor of ailments, such as:
• Painful urination
• Rashes without fever
• Mild flu-like symptoms
• Cough and congestion symptoms
• Sore throat
• Ear pain
• Eye redness, discharge, or itchiness
Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health are grateful for our community’s ongoing support and cooperation as we work to protect local families from the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate all that you do and will continue to provide information on what we know about the virus and how you can help us keep our region healthy.
