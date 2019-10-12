Be careful driving. Do not hit a school bus or a child eagerly looking forward to learning the three Rs. And there are some older folks, particularly in high places, who need to ride a school bus. How is it that elected officials usually perform at a moronic level?
Wanting to contribute to the advancement of civilization and development of youthful minds, I choose to teach them how to express themselves through proper use of the English language. I’ll first teach them how to diagram a sentence. A teacher cannot survive without a chalkboard and ample chalk. Then when I put a diagrammed sentence on the chalkboard, an alert student raised his hand, Mr. Cummins, “That’s wrong.” That’s when I began re-educating myself.
A school bus driver once told me that it made his day when waking up very early and picking up all those wonderful children, overly eager but possessed with undeveloped minds. Improving deficient minds is like passing sensible legislation in a divided Congress.
School bus drivers don’t drive children all day. They drop them off at a school, where I later served as a devoted principal with some principles. And it was my responsibility to drive them through a locked building for six hours, keeping them happy and I was, too, if they learned a lesson or two. And if the students and teachers kept their wits throughout the long day, I could and sleep without having a nightmare.
In one high school, we had 2,700 teenage students. The public should not be informed of everything that goes on in there. Parents don’t need to know that their children are not always focused on education, but naturally on the opposite sex. If a boy holds hands with a girl, he’s not throwing food in the cafeteria. Love is more powerful than a teacher is.
A principal’s primary responsibility is to create an atmosphere conducive to the teaching-learning process. It should not be too rigid with a long list of rules — to be broken. It should be an atmosphere where both teacher and learner feel good about themselves in the complex teacher-student learning process. It involves what goes in and comes out of the human mind.
What makes it tough is many classrooms are filled with “unequal” young individuals. Some live on Easy Street while others live nearby in poverty. Some students are “fast” learners; others, “slow.” It doesn’t seem fair and isn’t. Those in charge of the real or unreal world don’t treat everyone the same, either.
A teacher might face 30 or more of these vastly different individuals sitting quietly or fidgety at desks, asking, “What are you going to do to and for us? On the first day of class, don’t resign. A classroom is not intended to be a combat zone. Believe in yourself that things will get better if you keep a smile on your possibly tortured face. Your highly individualistic students can “read” the kind of human being you are. Do you teach and treat the valedictorian the same as squirmy Joe ranked at the bottom? I’ve observed former low-ranked students blow past the “brainy” types on the road to success, because they learned how to respect all types of people.
A school cannot impart vast amounts of knowledge and achieve high test scores if the principal is a grouch. Although his face muscles might ache, he must put on a smiley face. If the principal is happy, teachers are apt to be, too. If students are happy, their parents might get off the principal’s back. Parents do get a seven-hour break each day from their untrained kids, and school officials often feel like how low-paid babysitters do.
It’s true that an excitable youthful group can wear a school person out. But for whatever reason that volatile adolescent group turned me on. I accepted it as a challenge to help each one of them realize they had potential. It was gratifying to observe a down-and-out student get back on track and understand they were as worthy as the scholarship recipients were.
Paul McCartney explained, “Never once did anyone make it clear what I was being educated for.” He chose music. Everyone has a talent; success is discovering it. Poet Robert Frost wrote, “The good teacher knows how to get more out of a student by surrounding him with an atmosphere of expectation than by putting the screws to him.”
Be careful driving near a school bus. They are loaded with a precious cargo that will determine our future, if their education enhances humanity.
