On Feb. 3, the Herald Bulletin and other papers owned by Community Newspaper Holdings, including the News and Tribune, published an editorial alleging that Sen. Charbonneau, Chairman of Senate Health and Provider Services, didn’t give Senate Bill 405 a hearing due to money spent by the Indiana Health Care Association (IHCA) to lobby the General Assembly.
It is unfortunate that the editorial chose to over generalize the proposed legislation, which ultimately erodes the public’s trust in the legislative process.
Despite refuting the Indy Star’s coverage on long-term care in the past and meeting with Sen. Qaddoura numerous times on SB 405 – legislation that Sen. Qaddoura said was a result of the Indy Star’s coverage – the bill ignored state and federal laws and regulations addressing licensing, public inspections, reporting requirements, and whistleblower protections that are already on the books. The bill also disregarded the existing, robust, and publicly available quality measure system created by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for nursing facilities and would have created a duplicative and unnecessary effort at the state level. None of this would have helped the public or patient.
We are always striving to improve the quality of our offerings to residents, but it is important to note that Indiana’s nursing facilities have a better Five-Star Quality Measure Rating than the national average through December 2021, scoring 3.85 stars versus 3.71 stars. When looking specifically at patients relying on Medicaid services, Indiana does better than the national average again at 3.77 stars compared to 3.57 stars.
With 65 to 70 percent of residents in nursing facilities being on Medicaid, how federal and state funds are spent in this joint federal-state program is already provided to the government and publicly posted. Specifically, of the federal funds that Indiana draws down for county hospital-operated nursing facilities, an overwhelming amount of these allocations have been used to increase wages and training opportunities for nursing facility staff and expand clinical services for the most vulnerable Hoosiers that are in our care. Nursing facilities have also invested significantly in healthcare technology to optimize clinical outcomes.
Despite these significant efforts and demonstrated quality outcomes during an unprecedented pandemic, recruiting and retaining health care staff remain significant challenges for the industry – as is the case nationwide – with nurses being the most sought-after occupation in the state according to recent data by the Department of Workforce Development. Instead of pointing fingers, we are working collaboratively with lawmakers, community organizations, workforce development entities, higher education institutions and other stakeholders to address this systemic issue.
The IHCA has advocated for reform of the long-term care sector for years and for more support of health care practitioners who are limited in their compensation structure due to government set reimbursement rates. Sen. Messmer’s Senate Bill 407 is a step in the right direction to reform long term care. Importantly, the bill prevents the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration from privatizing the management of the Medicaid program on a statewide basis and paying national insurance companies more than $350 million a year to dictate health care services for aged and disabled Hoosiers. SB 407 keeps patients in control of their health care decisions rather than handing them over to insurance companies.
We will continue to fight for our residents and incredible health care staff, ensuring residents can make their own health care decisions with their doctors and local case management providers.
Zach Cattell is the president of the Indiana Health Care Association.
