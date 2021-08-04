Nothing says mid-summer to me like food. The aroma of sizzling bacon, crisp market lettuce and velvety homegrown tomatoes layered between a favorite bread.
The bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich (BLT) conjures my senses and inspires me to write about vivid childhood memories while I carefully construct this simple masterpiece of tasty goodness.
The sandwich
A traditional sandwich, it’s deliciously sweet yet salty; soft while crunchy. Like a summer fling, crispy, fat-laden smokey meat goes steady with lush sun-kissed garden tomato slices and tender green lettuce wedged between two pieces of fresh bread.
I prefer sourdough but I’ll eat the BLT on a good, farmhouse white or wheat. Maybe toasted, maybe not. Since I’m all about the whole experience, I don’t taint mine with rye bread (that’s for pastrami) or focaccia (that’s for pesto-dipping). A swipe of light mayonnaise holds it all in place as the perfect summer condiment. If I want a kick, I add thin slices of extra sharp Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Balanced and cut diagonally, I’m ready for the flavor explosion. Care to take the first bite?
The bacon
One of my strongest bacon memories is during July vacation — right after waking up in our family tent. Pitched on a mountainside camp, my nostrils fill with the aromatic breakfast food while hearing God’s creation singing “HEL-LO ADIR-ON-DACKS!”
Surely heaven has mountains and bacon. As my four siblings and I rolled out of a row of sleeping bags, dad was cooking bacon in a cast-iron fry pan placed on our Coleman stove. That bacon sizzled to perfection while mom poured coffee from an old aluminum pot into tin mugs. This all provokes endearing thoughts of family adventure. To this day, tasty bites of crispy bacon, fresh coffee aromas and near-burnt toast (made on a pyramidal wire contraption) are a powerful, loving memory that infuses my every BLT.
The lettuce
I’m partial to romaine lettuce because it’s always available and consistently crisp. Summer brings so many more options and I sometimes make my way to our New Albany Farmers Market and look for heads of butter (bibb) lettuce. This is my favorite place to experience SO IN culture! You can sample local fare and the admire craftsmanship of talented artisans.
If you’re lucky, you’ll hear a musician or two, while making a just-picked produce or bakery selection. The vibe and buzz uses all my senses while energizing me for the weekend. This is an Indiana memory I have come to absolutely cherish.
The tomato
I spent my childhood in soil-rich Western New York where garden tomatoes were abundant. Seems like we could find giant beefsteak home-growns just about anywhere in our rural town. Friends were happy to trade a few fresh tomatoes in exchange for help filling bushel baskets sold at their parents’ local farm stands.
When huge, overripe tomatoes accidentally fell to the ground and spilled their guts, we quickly swooped them up and devoured sweet, warm spoils like they were manna from heaven. (sigh) There’s that celestial reference again.
The “CON”
The BLT needs no sidekick but my absolute favorite is buttered sweet corn. Corn on the cob was my dad’s summer passion. On the way home from his downtown Buffalo office, dad was incapable of driving past a particular produce stand on Route 5. I’m pretty sure those unhusked silky ears called his name. It’s such a vivid memory that I can hear him bursting through the screen door with briefcase in one arm and big paper bag in the other as he excitedly announces, “Jean, I got fresh CON!”
We were transplants to New York and “CON” is South Boston, Mass. pronunciation of corn. Dad performed this ritual at least 3 days a week and by late August, Mom couldn’t understand why he still presented a bag of corn like it was first pick of the season. After all-hands-on deck shucking, the cooked, steaming corn was elevated to center stage on the dinner table and stale bread pieces were quickly passed for The Slathering of Butter Pats. Who doesn’t love opening the mouth wide and looking down a slick cob’s barrel while salt and pepper dances happily on the first bite? Finally, both hands drip with liquid and there's kernel-filled smiles all around. Now, that is how you eat fresh “Con” whether you’re a Yankee or a Hoosier.
Summer food lets us time travel. Expressing them in words tickle the imagination with unlikely descriptions like Snap, Smoked, Black-eyed, Velvet or Ice Box and these become Family reunion code name for picnic table must-haves for generations. At State Fairs and outdoor events, we seek out flashing food signs that call us to experience Elephants, Dogs, Funnels, Dots, Cotton, Monsters and Sticks. What strange names to entice us to eat!
Whether it’s long days filled with seasonal food, a cool dive into crisp lake waters or sherbet-colored sunsets melting behind treetops, I find that simple summer elements can inspire all kinds of memoirs and transport us into the pages of those who write them.
Born and raised in the Northeast with education and background in oncology research, Henderson now enjoys a part-time career and grand-parenting in Southern Indiana.
