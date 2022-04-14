On the very last day of the 2022 legislative session Indiana lawmakers approved House Bill 1002, a $1.1 billion tax cut package. This bill will take Indiana tax policies from bad to worse by reducing Indiana's income tax rate from 3.23% to 2.9% in small steps over seven years.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, called the bill “the largest tax cut in state history.” Once fully phased in, Indiana's tax rate would be tied for the lowest flat income rate in the country.
So why is a tax cut and low flat income rate actually a bad thing? Tax cuts of this type benefit the wealthy few at the expense of the majority of families by making Indiana’s regressive tax structure even more regressive. The poorer you are, the higher percentage of your income you are likely to pay to our state in taxes. That’s because Indiana disproportionately relies on sales tax to fund our state, and a reduction in income taxes will only further exacerbate the problem. As of 2018, the poorest 20% of Hoosiers pay on average nearly double the percentage of their income in taxes when compared to the wealthiest 1% of people in our state. Simply put, low income Hoosiers contribute a much larger share of their earnings to roads, bridges and schools than extremely high earners like the CEO of IU Health.
Over the last decade Indiana has also cut corporate taxes nearly in half, from 8.5% to 4.9%. Nearly half of the state’s general fund revenue comes from sales taxes, a little over a third comes from individual income taxes, and only a small percentage (about 5%) comes from corporate income taxes. What does this mean? It means that wealthy corporations, which could not function without well-paved roads and social services that support their workers, are NOT paying what they owe to our state.
Indiana’s regressive tax policy is built on a faulty foundation: the belief that tax breaks to wealthy individuals and corporations will create more jobs and spur economic growth. Gaining popularity in the 1980s, this philosophy, often called “supply-side” or “trickle-down economics,” has never delivered on what it promised. Rather than lifting up all Americans it enabled extraordinary concentration of wealth for the very few at the top, deepening income inequality in Indiana.
In fact, Indiana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a commonly used measure of a state’s economic health, has grown more slowly than the rest of the country as a whole. From 1997 to 2020 Indiana’s real GDP grew only 42.4%, while the rest of the US grew by 59.5%. As Ball State economist Michael Hicks recently noted in an op-ed, the majority of the jobs created have been low wage jobs, and, after inflation, Indiana’s manufacturing wages are effectively the same as they were in 1998.
Indiana’s regressive tax cuts have not only enabled the richest few and wealthy corporations in our state to avoid paying what they truly owe, it also puts vital community services at risk. Without adequate revenue, Indiana can’t deliver on what our families need, like quality schools, affordable childcare, and clean-ups of harmful environmental contaminants.
Whether we are Black, white, or brown, most Hoosiers work hard and want the same things. We want to have decent jobs and be able to provide for our families. We want our children to go to great schools and have bright futures. Some of us give our all as teachers, delivery drivers, or nurses, volunteering at the local food bank or neighborhood cleanup. But as our work has helped make the state prosper and led to a massive budget surplus, leaders at the Indiana General Assembly have chosen to redirect resources from our communities into the pockets of a greedy few. This tax cut will effectively move public money from our classrooms to their country clubs, from our public parks to their private jets, and from cleaning up our waterways to fueling their yachts.
Hoosiers from across the state must work together to demand our leaders make corporations pay what they owe our state through taxes and pay us a fair return on our work. Together, we can make our leaders deliver for us, instead of just corporate donors and the wealthy few. By acting together, the majority of Hoosiers in Indiana can reverse the course of our harmful, regressive tax policies.
