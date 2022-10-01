When I was 4, my family moved to Southern Indiana. My father had just finished up his enlistment in the Air Force and my parents decided this is where we would plant our roots and grow our families.
Military service is something that is in our DNA and we can trace our family’s involvement in the military all the way back to the American Revolutionary War. I was fortunate enough to carry on that tradition serving in the U.S. Air Force from 2000-2006. One other thing that is inherent in our family is our conservative political values and believing in a limited government that serves the people.
In 2019, I was successful in my campaign to win the New Albany 5th District City Council seat on the Republican ticket. I was excited to get in and get involved with the Republican Party and move things forward. As an elected representative of the people in the 5th district, I was and am still motivated to make a positive change in our community. Over the last few years, I have pushed to have a more limited, representative, and responsible government that serves the people — something that I believed the Republican Party stood for. Over time, the problems I have seen and have battled in the Democrat-held city are the same problems I see in the Republica-held county and beyond. Party politics and the two-party system are hurting the people of New Albany and Floyd County.
In Federalist No. 10, James Madison warned of the destructiveness of political factions, saying, “Among the numerous advantages promised by a well-constructed union, none deserves to be more accurately developed than its tendency to break and control the violence of faction.” Thomas Paine once stated “A man under the tyranny of party spirit is the greatest slave upon the earth, for none but himself can deprive him of the freedom of thought.”
Our Founding Fathers were aware of the dangers of the two-party system. They knew that these factions would put themselves before the people and we are seeing it today right here at home.
In New Albany, I have witnessed our elected council being stripped of our roles and responsibilities only to have them handed over to appointed boards. These appointed boards and committees are used as a tool to centralize political power into the hands of a few who are beholden only to those who appointed them, so they are no longer representative of the people. Eventually the power to control who receives professional contracts, and how funds, grants, and other resources are distributed becomes nearly absolute. For instance, how the American Rescue Plan funds were stripped from the city council and given to the redevelopment commission for disbursement. Once that level of power is achieved, donors will give significant amounts of cash to have a place at the political table. It is not unique to New Albany, and it is not unique to one party.
As I speak with my neighbors in New Albany, many of them express to me that they do not feel well represented by the two-party system. I believe people are growing increasingly tired of the Red vs. Blue, City vs. County, and a win at all costs mentality that we see in politics today. I want to continue to represent the people, and I want to continue to put the people first as I have always done in office.
October is the month in which we unveiled one of our country’s greatest symbols, the Statue of Liberty. She symbolizes Liberty, Freedom, and Enlightenment. The chains at her feet broken, as she moves perpetually forward on her journey. It is in this month that I have chosen to leave the Republican Party and join the Libertarian Party. If all politics is local, I aim to bring it back to a representative democracy the people deserve right here at home. I only ask that if you agree to please join me.
