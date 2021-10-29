Last month, the Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), which was created by the Indiana counties of Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott and Washington, proudly submitted its regional plan to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) as our official request for a grant from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).
Earlier this year, Indiana launched the READI program — a bold, transformational initiative that will dedicate $500 million in state appropriations to promote strategic investments that will make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth.
Our RDA’s submission boasts: “In Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties, WE ARE READI!” And we are awaiting an invitation to present our great plan to decision makers in Indianapolis with the hopes of securing up to $50 million for our region before the end of the year!
The Our Southern Indiana region is home to 285,000 Hoosiers and is a place like no other! It blends cultures from across state lines and welcomes new Hoosiers to our region. This region and 1.3-million-person Louisville MSA are both growing faster than the State of Indiana, with two of our RDA counties’ populations increasing by over 7%.
The READI Work Plan details 18 READI projects that will leverage over $1 billion in public and private project funding with 8% READI Funds, 15% local funds, and 77% private funds. The submission states, “We hope you will agree that’s a pretty good return on the state’s investment, But our impacts don’t stop with $1 billion!” — other projected outcomes include:
58,000: The number of new residents to be attracted to our region
13,100: The number of new jobs, both direct and indirect, from these 18 projects
$56 million: New one-time tax revenues from these investments
$20 million: New annual tax revenues from continued operations
2,200: New housing units included within plan
$662 million: Additional economic output due to the spending churn in our region
We’ll give you a minute to let those numbers sink in . . . .
Included in the RDA’s submission are three documents that lay out our plan and implementation strategies to maximize the State of Indiana’s investment through the READI initiative:
READI Work Plan: Includes the 11 organizational requirements, including our projects and programs, with 18 projects divided into six priority goals.
Our Region | Our Plan: Regional Economic Development Plan — Includes our past efforts, present condition, future vision and path to success.
Organizational Work Plan: A guidance for sustainable stewardship of the READI Work Plan.
These documents clearly demonstrate the Our Southern Indiana region has an opportunity unlike any other in Indiana. Our Southern Indiana is not only a competitive force in bringing new businesses and people to Indiana, but we can also grow the Hoosier population with the high quality of life that Indiana has to offer.
Indiana RDAs were born out of state’s 2015 creation of the Regional Cities Initiative, which funded “sense of place” projects for areas contained within an approved RDA. Today, 70% of the state’s population now lives within an RDA region that has a bold and viable plan for transforming its future.
The goal of these plans is to attract talent to the top regions in the state. Migration to Indiana remains flat. In fact, over the last decade, 80% of Indiana’s population growth (6M to 6.4M) is attributable to the birth rate outpacing the death rate. Talented people needed to ensure Indiana’s businesses and economies continue to grow have chosen to move to Southern and Western states, which claimed 84% of the nation’s population growth through the past decade.
In order to attract more skilled and non-skilled workers to Southern Indiana, the Our Southern Indiana RDA plan includes seven priorities for the region. The READI projects are divvied into these priority categories, which include:
DESTINATIONS: Create and nurture great destinations for present and future residents and visitors. Projects included in the READI Work Plan to create viable destinations include the Star Valley Destinations — Tourism Events Center and Muddy Fork Reservoir in Borden, the Destination Madison Plan for Quality of Place Projects, and the Southern Indiana Youth Sports Complex in Scott County.
WORKFORCE & ENTREPRENEURISM: Align education and workforce development opportunities to strengthen business and job growth and ensure that the region’s workforce adequately fulfills the employment opportunities available within the region. Projects included in the READI Work Plan to support workforce and business growth include the Veterinary Teaching Center at Hanover College and Ivy Tech Madison; River Ridge Learning Center’s Early Childhood Education and Workforce Development Initiative; The ONE Fund to provide entrepreneurial support; and The Family Scholar House at Ivy Tech Sellersburg.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & HOUSING SITES: Pursue catalytic development that spurs investment in the region’s jobs, housing, public spaces, and infrastructure. Projects included in the READI Work Plan to enhance our economic and housing opportunities include the Novaparke Innovation Corridor in Floyd County; South Clarksville’s Riverfront — Mixed Use Redevelopment; Workforce Housing Supportive Infrastructure and Property Acquisition projects across the five-county region.
NATURAL ASSETS: Promote the preservation and celebration of the region’s unique natural features and environmentally sensitive areas. Projects included in the READI Work Plan to promote and protect our natural assets include Origin Park, Phase 1; Regional Trails Align Master Plan, South Monon Freedom Trail from New Albany to Bedford; Lake Salinda Trail Connection and Bathhouse in Salem; and the Hanover-Madison Connector Trail in Jefferson County.
CONNECTIONS & GATEWAYS: Enhance connections throughout the local communities, counties, and broader region by improving safety, function, and efficiencies for all modes of transportation and networks. Projects included in the READI Work Plan to enhance our connections and gateways include the Commerce Connector Road (River Ridge to US 31/I-65) and the Sellersburg Town Center District.
INFRASTRUCTURE: Ensure that the region’s utility infrastructure systems respect and protect the area’s natural resources while providing high-quality, efficient, and effective services to current and future residents and businesses. Projects included in the READI Work Plan to enhance our infrastructure in support of development the Regional Broadband Readiness Plan, Salem Municipal Airport Hanger and Fueling Improvements; Wastewater Capacity at River Ridge; and Star Valley Destinations — Wastewater Capacity for Residents and Tourism in Borden and Starlight.
These six areas of priority provide a proven formula to attract and support up-and-coming workers to urban areas. The power of the plan is twofold. First, because of the regional successes realized by three RDAs formed two years prior to ours, the model of the RDA is a proven template for providing a community and economic development playbook from which all five counties can work. By concentrating our efforts on agreed-upon priorities, we can move forward with those projects that will net the most impactful benefits for the greatest number of people, as well as provide those services and amenities young professionals and families feel are desirable to live their best lives.
Secondly, when five counties work from the same playbook, they advocate their position with an amplified voice. As Thomas Payne said, “It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength lies.” By working together in a cohesive, coordinated effort, the five counties of the Our Southern Indiana RDA have a much better chance of achieving their goals on a local, regional and state level, whether it be advocating for support of regional projects or garnering recognition of the growing importance of Southern Indiana in the state economy. Speaking in a unified voice can also bring awareness of obstacles and help overcome the collective inertia that can sometime occur when initiating transformational change.
Now that “Our Region — Our Plan” is in place, and the READI request for funding has been submitted, the RDA board is exploring ways to translate the project plans into action. The board intends to support efforts being made by private sector business, local, regional and state government, and public-private partnerships to address the priorities set forth in the plan.
It will partner with other RDAs to advocate for further funding from the state and with those organizations that share its vision to create the best Southern Indiana we can be. Finally, the RDA will LEAD the charge to find alternative methods for funding “sense of place” projects that fall into the plan scope and offer the largest and most transformational impact.
To see the all the RDA Plans in their entirety, please access www.oursoinrda.org. If you are excited by what you see, join us as a champion for the growth and revitalization of our Southern Indiana. Join our mailing list. Attend the meetings. Join the movement. Help us create a future of prosperity, not only for our children, but for everyone’s children.
We are excited, and if invited to present our READI Plan, we will ring the bells to engage public support from across our five counties. And we ask that you get READI to enhance Southern Indiana!
“We are officially READI…it’s time we show Indiana our potential!”
