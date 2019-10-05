In a previous article, I discussed the possibility of uploading your consciousness inside your brain onto a flash drive. This would provide a kind of “simulated self” for your posterity. You could live with your ordinary self during your daily travails, or switch to your simulated self, embedded into kind of an animated robot, if your life wasn’t going all that well. One of our leading neurologists, Michael Graziano, said that his team of brain experts are working on it.
That could be true, but right now, we must endure reality as it is, not rely on what futuristic technology can do. Our president is working on draining the dismal swamp that has not yet been purified. But then the far left decided to seek his impeachment. They’re holding hearings, day and night, hoping to find a bombshell. Would you believe that Ukraine, an insignificant nation, is causing this?
Our president was doing the job he was disputedly elected to do. With so much on his mind, when does he ever sleep? No president should be expected to perform at his capacity in a nightmarish world. But he’s hanging in there, promoting peace and understanding as best he can, maybe realizing that the human brain does have its limitations. One day after tweeting instructions to the American people, he picked up a “safe” phone and dialed President Volodymry Zelensky of Ukraine. Unbeknownst to our vast security system, a whistle-blower recorded the cordial conversation. It’s very interesting reading and was a friendly conversation until our president asked a favor of Zelensky: Would you dig up some dirt on Joe Biden and his son. That’s what politics has come down to — dirt of the filthiest kind. It’s as if we’re being covered with slime.
Now his enemies must prove if their president committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” as the Constitution spells out. To be locked up, how high does a high crime need to be, and how many misdemeanors can an ordinary person commit? Be careful out there. To settle these disputes, judges decide, and their numbers are rapidly growing. They’re human, too, conservative or liberal — and this makes a difference. Face it, our lives are tied up in courts.
If you remember, President Clinton underwent impeachment inquiries over saying “no” to having sex with that women. Stranger things have occurred in the Oval Office other than having various types of private sexual relations, including the simulated variety. Declaring a war is considerably more destructive.
It takes years to impeach a president, and even longer for the truth to be uncovered. What makes it even more difficult is that an individual citizen perceives the truth as he/she sees it, and no two humans are the same. Males are different from females until they’re joined together. Democrats are different from Republicans, because bipartisanship is considered sinful.
You might think that God takes a side. Although He is not exactly a moderate, He apparently believes that all politics is sinful. We’ve seen American voters begin congregating in either red or blue states to meet Electoral College requirements. This might seem to be extreme, but it worked for our current president.
One other hurdle is that a qualified person cannot attain power without our sending him, or Elizabeth Warren, gobs of hard-earned money. If we paid government officials minimum wage, who’d support the homeless?
What’s the answer to human brain malfunction? We seem to still be in the animal stage. I remember when thinking about living the good life until it was transferred to sitting and watching TV. And then cyberspace and Facebook. How many faces can one observe and wish happy birthday to? It’s good to interact with human beings until we’re over-exposed to the shaky human condition. Then it’s time to delete them. That’s why brain research should continue.
If one’s total consciousness can be uploaded to a simulated self, then we’d have two choices. Be the same-old self or try out the new and presumably improved one.
From living a “simple” life not that many years ago, we’re caught in a kind of psycho, emotional and spiritual trap. Let technologists determine our fate or pray to God. It’s our only choice.
Live and learn. One thing I learned is that you never know what your brain will do, unless maintaining moderate control over it. At times, mine tends to run away from me like an emotionally wrought dog chasing an imaginary rabbit.
Whatever course you choose, stay in touch with reality. Where do you think the impeachment thing will go?
— Contact Terry Cummins at TLCTLC@AOL.com.
