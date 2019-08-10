If we make it to 2020, it could be the end of civilization as we know it. Back on our civilized farm, when we milked our cows twice a day and poured the milk into 10-gallon cans to be shipped to feed people in apartments without room for a cow, we felt good about contributing to humanity. And we also knew that the cream would always rise to the top. Nature is marvelous in what it does. But human nature hasn’t been figured out yet, despite intensive psychiatric analysis.
Why does the “cream” in our leaders' heads remain at the bottom of the governmental swamp? Liberals never settle down, but they need be to patient while trying to get their act together. Democrats are doing this by, of all things, debating each other. There are dozens of them from all walks of life. In 2016, there was Hillary Clinton, but the electoral college blocked her. Now, several bright, young women are feeling their oats with cream on top, and old Joe Biden, too.
In the last debate, Democrats attacked each other, oblivious to Donald Trump being their sworn enemy. And they attacked President Obama, too. Considering his background, he did a pretty good job, and popular enough to be elected twice. If Democrats are looking for a capable candidate, Michelle Obama doesn’t have a job.
The only thing to fear is fear from Washington and fear of guns. Human slaughter at Walmart or on once-peaceful streets makes news for a day or two. If we had a “pure” democracy where each citizen voted on every issue, what would be the outcome if voting to outlaw guns? There is even a movement to arm teachers and that’s why more children are home-schooled. What does a child learn when the teacher is burdened with a loaded gun to help keep students alive? Think what closing schools would do to cut the national debt. Shift the money to building more walls to keep shooters out. There are those who need the wall around their heads demolished, to let a little insight in.
Our Constitution gives states the right to “form well-regulated militias” and the “right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Infringe is the key word here. Does it mean that an individual can form a personal militia and stock his storehouse with arms that an army would need?
We were freed back in 1776 before America became completely civilized, and here we are right back there again. Parents now need to convert their happy homes into a fortress, armed with a his and her AK-47. I’d vote for any far-left or far-right candidate who said, “My priority is to do whatever necessary to stop killing each other.”
Hate does kill and there’s never been a civilization survive that let hate creep into its soul. When hate consumes one’s mind and heart, it eradicates all hope. After the recent human slaughter, several leaders responded with, “Let us pray.” God did not cause this, neighbors hating neighbors did.
Obviously, the cream hasn’t risen to the top yet. If it does, common sense will, too. Would it decrease our freedom if rapid-fire guns were banned? Why buy a gun that shoots hundreds of rounds in a few seconds unless the goal is to wipe out all undesirable human beings. What right does a human target have?
If interested in an uncivilized existence, our modern economic system invites you to buy these killer instruments on the Internet. Not only do you gain more freedom to do whatever you want without any restrictions, you will also receive a generous discount by buying in bulk. Life is as simple as logging-on to it.
As we approach the sacred 2020 presidential election, whoever wins will face who knows what. Not only must he/she address how many weapons a household can own, but do something about healing the minds and hearts of those “broken-down” ones who can’t afford health care.
Heretofore, America developed a good heart due, in part, to the diversity of those migrants from all over, who sought a land of promise. It’s not based upon what politicians promise, but by their pledging allegiance to maintaining the land of the free. Is there anyone out there who will rule like God does, keeping, “thou shalt not kill,” in mind?
Thus far in 2019, mass killings have averaged one per day. Maybe 2020 will be better, if our minds and hearts ever find the right place. To protect the land of the free, we must demand that the cream doth rise to the top.
— Contact Terry Cummins at TLCTLC@AOL.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.