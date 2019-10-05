What makes a great story? Is it the twist and turns of the plot? Is it the development of the characters involved? Does a great story depend on the audience deciding that it is interesting or important, or does a great story have something that is of intrinsic value? “Stories,” writes Neil Gaiman, “are genuinely symbiotic organisms that we live with, that allow human beings to advance.”
A great story should be relatable. We are often familiar with circumstances, but we are drawn to characters. We want to empathize with the characters, understand who they are and why they do what they do. We don’t have to agree with the choices, but we want to know why they make them.
In the spring of 2002, less than six months after the tragedies and the violation of 9-11, the first blockbuster movie was the original Spiderman. Beyond the cinematic advances in telling a comic book story in the day, the world was at a place where it could relate to needing a hero.
A great story should flow. A story needs to go somewhere. There needs to be a reason that someone feels compelled to tell the story. Great writing speeds you along. Stories require tension, and that is shared through the circumstances or plot of the story. The reader needs to care about what is happening, otherwise we will just stop reading.
What is the story of the Bible? Is it Moses crossing the Red Sea? Is it David bringing down the giant of Goliath? Is it the baby in a manger? All of these stories in the Bible shed light on THE story of the Bible — God’s relentless pursuit of His wayward and lost people. We all have felt being wayward or lost at one time or another. The story of the Bible opens the pages of the book of our lives.
The book of Romans contains one of the Paul’s most clear presentations of the doctrine of Law and grace and its application to life as found anywhere in the Bible. Paul tells us God’s story as He deals with mankind. The Bible is God’s Message to man.
In Eugene Peterson’s monumental work, "The Message," the word “message” is found 561 times in the pages of the translation. The Old Testament contains the word 418 times, from its four times in the book of Genesis to its four times in the book of Malachi. In the New Testament the word is found 143 times.
When asked what made his translation of the Bible unique, Peterson responded, “If there is anything distinctive about 'The Message,' perhaps it is because the text is shaped by the hand of a working pastor. For most of my adult life, I have been given a primary responsibility for getting the message of the Bible into the lives of the men and women with whom I worked. I did it from the pulpit and lectern, in home Bible studies and at mountain retreats, through conversations in hospitals and nursing homes, over coffee in kitchens, and while strolling on an ocean beach. 'The Message' grew from the soil of 40 years of pastoral work.”
The word “message” is used seven times in the book of Romans. Let’s look at one usage to grasp a better understanding of the gospel message — the gospel story.
It is news I’m most proud to proclaim, this extraordinary Message of God’s powerful plan to rescue everyone who trusts him, starting with Jews and then right on to everyone else! God’s way of putting people right shows up in the acts of faith, confirming what Scripture has said all along: “The person in right standing before God by trusting him really lives” (Romans 1:16-17 MSG).
The translation of the verse with which you might be most familiar is “For I am not ashamed of the gospel.” You may have even had to memorize the verse when you were younger. Are you ashamed of the gospel? At first glance, we would quickly answer, “No, of course not!”
But today’s culture doesn’t need to force you all the way to “ashamed,” it just wants you to be quiet. Be more tolerant of every other view and opinion. Allow the possibility for others to be right — after all, insisting on your way will sound very arrogant. Make sure everyone can decide their own moral and ethical standards. What works for you won’t necessarily work for everyone else.
Even the culture of the church allows for silence to be the norm. We don’t study the Message as much as we study how to apply the Message to daily life. There isn’t time for Bible studies because we’re out of rooms, the parking lot is filled, and we need volunteers to make our visitors feel welcomed and at home. We become silent on the gospel because we just don’t know it as well as we should.
The religious diversity of our culture is OK with that.
When I was in high school, I played the saxophone. I was a part of a smaller jazz band, playing music that depended on harmonies and rhythms intertwining all of the instruments. At times in the performance, a soloist was featured. Although we had music scores to follow, the soloist was asked to improvise the music, playing sounds and syncopations that would appropriately complement everyone else.
A person cannot improvise when they are just starting out, just learning the notes, still trying to figure out the structure of music. The only way a person can improvise is when they know the rudiments and structure of music inside and out.
I am most proud to proclaim this extraordinary Message of God’s powerful plan. I know it well enough that I can improvise it in today’s ever-changing, never-syncopated culture.
Here are your Scripture readings for the coming week, starting on Monday:
Monday: 1 Peter 3:15-16
Tuesday: Psalm 91:11
Wednesday: Psalm 146:9
Thursday: Hebrews 11:1-2
Friday: Hebrews 11:4
Weekend: Hebrews 11:32-34
— Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and volunteer ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
