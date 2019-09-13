Last week “IT Chapter 2” opened in movie theaters across America. This film is part two of the movie adaptation of Steven King’s famous horror novel. It tells the story of a primeval monster that feeds on the fears of children. It most often assumes the creepy form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. James McAvoy, who stars in the film, said, “When I reread It as an adult for the film, I actually had nightmares about Pennywise….” McAvoy is not alone, parents as far away as Australia complain that even the billboards advertising the film have given literally their children nightmares.
The Mayo Clinic lists scary books and movies as one of the many causes of nightmares, along with stress, anxiety, trauma, sleep deprivation, medications, substance abuse, and various physical and psychiatric disorders.
Historically, overeating was thought to be a common cause of nightmares. In Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Scrooge initially believes that Marley’s Ghost is a nightmare caused by gastric distress. He says to the ghost, “You may be an undigested bit of beef, a blot of mustard, a crumb of cheese, a fragment of an underdone potato. There’s more of gravy than of grave about you, whatever you are!”
As a child I remember having nightmares about prehistoric monsters on the lawn of my front yard and this was years before “The Shinning” or “Jurassic Park.” I also had bad dreams about the Universal Studio monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Wolf-Man. I attribute this to my older brother’s insistence on constantly watching those movies when our parents weren’t home. When I was older I remember having a nightmare about being trapped in a carnival Tilt-a-Whirl car riding down a bumpy road, which in retrospect is a pretty apt metaphor for how my family functioned. My wife Diane, who also had an alcoholic father, dreamed of driving a car from the back seat , on a windy mountainous road careening out of control.
About 4 percent of adults are diagnosed with nightmare disorder. According to The International Classification of Sleep Disorders, nightmare disorder is characterized by repeated occurrences of waking up and remembering “intensely disturbing” dream content. These dreams contain fear, anxiety, anger, sadness, disgust, or other unpleasant feelings. The individual is not disoriented and is fully alert upon awakening, clearly recalling the unpleasant content. The individual may have trouble falling back asleep or the dream content may reoccur if they do fall back asleep.
Nightmares run in families suggesting that heredity may play a role. They are more frequent among girls than boys and are common in children between the ages of 3 and 6 years old. Psychologist Deirdre Barrett from the Cambridge Health Alliance says, “Children are smaller and are vulnerable to many more threats than adults. Nightmares may partially reflect this vulnerability.” Up to half of all children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old have nightmares to the extent that it is a concern for their parents.
Nightmares often occur after traumatic life events such as those causing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Around 80 percent of individuals with PTSD have nightmares. Nightmares, however, can take place after any life stressor. They are also very common among people recovering from substance use disorders.
Worry is the best predictors of nightmares and the biggest worriers have the worst nightmares. Anxiety can result in sleep avoidance and deprivation, which can increase the intensity of nightmares. Nightmare disorder has been associated with insomnia, daytime sleepiness, and fatigue and may intensify any underlying psychiatric disorder.
Nightmares in adults can also be caused by sleep apnea and restless legs syndrome. Nightmares are distinguished from sleep terrors, which involve feelings of intense fear, screaming, and thrashing around while asleep. Nightmares are easily remembered, while night terrors are usually forgotten. Terrors are not associated with any specific content and are more intense and dramatic than nightmares. They usually occur during transitions from one sleep phase to another.
Geneviève Robert and Antonio Zadra, from the University of Montreal found that physical aggression is the most frequent theme in nightmares. Interpersonal conflicts, death, health concerns, and threats are also common. Men are more likely to dream about floods, earthquakes, and war while women have twice as many nightmares, involving interpersonal conflicts.
Among the most common nightmares that people report are being chased by something dangerous, being without clothes in public, not being able to find a restroom when in desperate need, falling, being late for an important event, being in a vehicle that is out of control, not having homework or not being prepared for a test, being trapped, forgetting something important, letting harm come to someone you are supposed to protect, committing a terrible crime, and drowning. Research has found that people who have nightmares about taking tests, tend to be those who study a lot and actually do well academically.
Rashmi Aurora from John Hopkins University and her colleagues have reviewed a number of approaches to treating nightmares. At the top of the list is the use of the medication Prazosin, particularly for the treatment of nightmares associated with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. Prazosin was traditionally used to treat hypertension and it is believed that it gets into the brain and dampens the norepinephrine effects, which are thought to contribute to nightmares.
Another first line treatment is Image Rehearsal Therapy (IRT). This is a cognitive-behavioral technique that involves (1) recalling the nightmare, (2) writing it down, (3) changing the dream into a more positive one, and (4) rehearsing the revised dream, This process often inhibits reoccurrences of the original nightmare. IRT is typically practiced 10-20 minutes per day and especially right before bedtime.
From an evolutionary perspective occasional nightmares may be helpful in processing threats and encoding critical survival information. A 2014 Danish study found that blind people have four times more nightmares than those with vision. Over 25 percent of their dreams are nightmares. Albert Gjedde, from the University of Copenhagen believes that this is the case because blind individuals may have more difficulty adjusting to everyday challenges. Psychiatrist Daniel Amen from the University of California, says that “Dreams prepare us for the bad things that are likely to happen in our life. They’re a dry run, a rehearsal, that help us with survival.”
— Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D. lives in Jeffersonville and is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. He may be reached at tstawar@gmail.com when he finishes his algebra homework and outruns the T. Rex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.