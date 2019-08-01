A few weeks ago, my wife Diane and I went to a nearby theme park. Unfortunately, it was the hottest day of the year. To survive, we stayed in the waterpark and rented a clamshell cabana, so we would have a place to hang out under shade. The colorful cabana had just enough room for two chaise lounges and a small table.
Due to the lack of ventilation, however, the cabana was uncomfortably hot. Later in the day, after a refreshing thunderstorm, we noticed that some of the other people had tilted the cover of their cabana, so that both ends were open. This allowed a breeze to blow through. This good idea spread rapidly throughout the cabana community. We noticed that the people across from us were struggling to get their cabana cover open. Diane, however, had quickly figured out how to balance our cover on the back of the lounge chairs.
This incident made me consider how quickly and automatically people copy each other and how important imitation is in how we learn things. When it comes down to it, most of our behavior stems from imitation of one sort or another. People imitate others on a daily basis. We rely on this so frequently that University of Washington psychologist Andrew Meltzoff has said that humans should be called Homo imitans.
I’ve never considered that Diane and I were particularly good in selecting automobiles to purchase; however, our relatives always admire our cars and have even bought similar models after visits. One of them once bought a dog and even gave it the same name as our dog. It’s been said that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” so I suppose these are good things.
Famed Swiss child psychologist Jean Piaget believed that infants weren't capable of imitation until they were almost a year old. In 1977, however, Meltzoff and his colleagues conducted a study that demonstrated that infants between 12 and 21 days old were able to imitate an adult, who stuck out his tongue. After ruling out other explanations they concluded that at birth people are already programmed for social imitation. While people may learn a number of benefits and drawbacks of imitation over time, biology provides a head start.
Humans are born with special “mirror neurons” in their brains that help them copy other people’s behaviors. Such neurons have been observed in a number of primate species. These cells allow people to acquire complex behaviors and sophisticated thought processes through observing others. Problems in imitating and defects in the mirror neuron system are thought to be linked to disorders such as autism.
Ellsworth Farris, a pioneer sociologist from the University of Chicago, described three basic types of imitation. Mob behavior is imitation when we are in the presence of other people engaging in the same behavior. The presence of other people releases pre-existing attitudes and beliefs. Like alcohol and hypnotic suggestion, crowds and mobs have a disinhibiting effect.
A second type of imitation is the slow, unconscious, and gradual acquisition of behaviors and opinions that are consistently displayed. According to Alex Pentland from MIT, “… recent studies have found that it is the habits of the people around us that often have the biggest effect on our behavior. Our brains are wired to help us fit in to the culture around us.” He says, “It seems that many of our habits are ‘picked up' from our environment by literally copying the average behavior around us.”
The real power of both actual and virtual social networks stems from the fact that people are automatic imitators. Even the radio and television programs that constantly play in the background of many homes, businesses and institutions are far from neutral. They can be very influential in forming the beliefs and subsequent behaviors of people who are constantly exposed to them.
The third type of imitation is conscious copying. This is when people wish to reproduce some outcome that they see other people achieve. The cabana with the tilted cover is an example of this type of imitation. In the 1970s California psychologist Richard Bandler and linguist John Grinder developed an influential approach to psychotherapy called Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). One of their key techniques for developing new skills involves “modeling.” NLP modeling is observing and copying the ways others achieve desired results. It also includes mastering the beliefs and thought processes that underlie the skill or behavior desired.
Despite the longstanding American tendency to admire the “maverick” or “lone wolf,” practically speaking, copycats are more successful. Research studies generally support the effectiveness of NLP modeling techniques. They also show that along with a little creative experimentation, it typically pays to imitate the successful behavior of others.
Much imitative behavior takes place simply because people often want to assume the prestige of others. Identification with people of wealth, high status and prestige is one of the strongest motives for imitation. These are the ones who others look toward to set trends in fashion, interests and conduct, according to Pennsylvania State University sociologist Luther Lee Bernard. Bernard once wrote, “All of us are guilty of imitating the superficial traits of those who have prestige … Thus we take on their mannerisms of speech and social intercourse, copy their minor vices believing them to be virtues, imitate their manner of dress, social and recreational habits, and the like…”
Motor movements are often automatically imitated, like when other people yawn, remove their hats, stand up in church, or look up at the sky. Based on our past experiences, we reflexively follow suit.
In regard to the importance of imitation and social learning in business situations, Pentland says, “In our studies of more than a dozen corporations, we have found that gossiping with other employees with similar jobs to find out what worked (and didn't work) for them is usually the single largest factor for both personal as well as business success.
Since we all are copycats at heart, Pentland advised us to select just the right environment. He says, “Ideally, your environment is one that provides exposure to the sorts of habits you want to have and helps you avoid being sucked into the bad habits of others.”
Although imitation is indispensable in learning everything from language to how to hit a baseball, it can have its draw backs. When people are indiscriminate in their imitating, the next thing you know they’re wearing love beads and bell bottom pants.
— Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D. lives in Jeffersonville and is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.