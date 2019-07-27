This year has not been the best year for growing things. We had a lot of rain in the spring which made the soil stay cool and wet, then we had a nice hot dry spell. I know we are all breathing a sigh of relief that the hot spell broke, but the question now is where do we go from here in the gardening world.
With fall approaching, everyone can start planning which cole crops will do well in your garden. There are several crops to choose from: beets, carrots, leaf lettuce, kale, bush beans, spinach, broccoli, and cabbage just to name a few. Many of these plants are best grown by sowing the seed directly in the ground sometime around the end of August. Other plants like broccoli and cabbage do better if you buy small plants and transplant them into your garden space. These plants can also be placed in the garden around the end of August.
Besides planting cole crops, the fall is a great time to amend your soil. It is best to take a soil sample every three to five years and see how the pH level is as well as the phosphorous and potassium levels. By amending the garden soil in the fall, it will have plenty of time to adjust so that when spring rolls around it will be ready for plants.
Once the garden area is prepared, broadleaf weeds can be controlled in the lawn. Fall is a good time to work on broadleaf weed control because the plants will be shutting down for the winter and taking reserves back to their roots. This is an excellent time to put a herbicide down and let the plants absorb it. When spraying herbicides, it is better to spray late in the day when insects aren’t foraging so that they don’t take the herbicide back to their home.
A final task that can be completed in the fall is checking all woody shrubs and trees for damaged or dead branches. Also check for branches that are bent at an awkward angle or rubbing on other branches. Mark these branches with surveyor tape or with paint so they can be easily identified in the winter for removal.
Completing these tasks now will make for a tasty fall full of great vegetables and a productive spring next year.
For more information on fall garden preparation please contact Gina Anderson, ANR/CD Extension Educator at the Floyd County Extension Office, 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.