As the nation and region faces unprecedented labor shortages, one of the most impactful tools to attract and sustain talent is extremely overlooked.
Apprenticeships, which combine on-the-job and classroom training over several years, can help people get a foot in the door to employment while also increasing access to higher education.
Apprenticeships also help meet employers’ needs for a workforce with applied, technical, and problem-solving skills. Many other countries are farther along in pursuing education reform that promotes on-going learning. Apprenticeships have a long history in the United States, but they have not been widely adopted outside occupations such as trades, construction and utilities.
Although apprenticeships have proven to be an effective workforce-training tool, the United States has been slow to adopt the model. The Department of Labor, through its Office of Apprenticeship, administers a national system of registered apprentices. In FY 2020, there were over 636,000 apprentices obtaining the skills they need to succeed while earning the wages they need to build financial security. More than 221,000 new individuals entered the apprenticeship system, with 82,000 graduating to full apprenticeship status¹. These figures fall well below those of other nations such as England, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Scotland. England, who embrace apprenticeships as a viable part of the education system.
There are a number of reasons that the United States has not developed a larger apprenticeship system, including a lack of awareness among both businesses and workers about the value that apprenticeships hold. Most companies and workers have the traditional mindset that registered apprenticeships require an affiliation with a union organization, which is incorrect. Also the U.S. government offers little financial support to help employers offset the costs of sponsoring apprentices, unlike the governments of many other countries who embrace apprenticeships as part of their educational and vocational culture.
As unemployment benefits have ended, and the United States economy continues to reopen, hidden factors continue behind the extreme labor shortage. Some of the factors include mismatches of skills across the economy, as available worker skills don’t fit current openings. Also workers are taking advantage of the labor market, and making career changes to find more meaningful work or migrating to more desirable locations. Working families with school-age children continue to be impacted by distance learning, frequent quarantine factors, and child care issues, especially female workers. Some workers have decided to retire early, with 401K investments continuing to thrive. Economists indicate that the workforce shortage is projected to endure up-to the next two years.
These factors make the consideration of apprenticeships as a talent development tool even more important. Employers can develop consistent-detailed training models for their unfilled positions that provide workers knowledge of their skill, wage and growth plan potential with the company and can be used as an attraction tool. Workers, and especially young adults, can enter an earn-and-learn apprenticeship model and build upon existing skill sets to earn a certification and/or degree while earning a sustaining wage. The employer gains and retains skilled workers that allow consistent training and the ability to backfill vacant positions more easily.
Southern Indiana Works is a Registered Apprenticeship Intermediary through the U.S. Department of Labor. If you are a business that would like to learn more about development of an apprenticeship program for your company, or a job seeker that would like to connect to a registered apprenticeship program please contact us at 812-941-6440.
Southern Indiana Works is a nonprofit community-based organization that serves as the areas local workforce development board. We strengthen our community by serving as an economic development resource to our business partners for talent attraction, retention and expansion. SIW provides career, training, and business services to enhance the skills of individual jobseekers to meet the current and future demand of business. We accomplish this by designing, coordinating, and implementing innovative regional workforce initiatives and programs.
James is the operations manager for Southern Indiana Works in New Albany.
