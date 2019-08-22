Today, when a difficult decision needs to be made or when something peculiar occurs, experts are invariably called in to give their opinions. If you look at the top news stories for the past couple of days you’ll find comments by experts on the royal family, car seats, antiques, earthquakes, bullies, and even garbage. The internet has a number of websites that claim to be able to get you in touch with almost any kind of expert you need. Where do all these authorities come from, how did they get to be experts, and do people believe them?
Malcolm Gladwell, the author of “Outliers” suggests that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to become an expert in most fields. He notes all the time the Beatles spent in Germany, performing and honing their musical skills. Gladwell said they were one of the most rehearsed bands in all the world before their rise to fame.
Ten thousands hours is about five years of full-time intentional practice. Of course, many people spend even more time on some tasks without improving significantly. Many people spend more than this amount of time driving cars over their lifetime, but they never gain the skills of a professional race car driver. In such efforts most people hit a plateau after a while and some get worse over time.
Some researchers believe that it may take even longer to become a top expert. John Hayes from Carnegie Mellon identified more than 500 musical compositions that are generally considered master works. Only three were created before the composers 10th year of work and even those works were composed in the eighth year or later. Professor Hayes called this long period of groundwork the “10 years of silence.”
Psychologist Howard Gardner from Harvard studied a number of great 20th Century innovators including Einstein, Freud, Gandhi, and Picasso. Surprisingly, he found that none of these individuals had made any major accomplishments until at least 10 years into their work. Gardner wrote, “I have been struck throughout this study by the operation of the 10-year rule.”
Even extensive experience, however, is not always the same as expertise. Geoff Colvin, an editor at Fortune Magazine summarized, many research studies saying, “In field after field, when it came to centrally important skills… people with lots of experience were no better at their jobs than those with very little experience.”
For many people after a few years of experience they continue working at the same level with little improvement. This may be due to a lack of coaching and accurate feedback. Their experience may be so limited in scope there is little opportunity for new learning. This is the difference between having 10 years of experience, or one year of experience, 10 times.
Real expertise usually involves having a wide range of highly relevant experiences, so that the individual deals with all sorts of situations and can later draw upon a large storehouse of experience to help make decisions and recommendations. Lack of commitment may also be a major factor in the failure to develop expertise. Bernhard Schroeder from San Diego State University says that the top predictor of the ability to gain expertise is “…committing in advance to being in it for the long haul.”
Andre Spicer from City University London notes that even when competent experts agree, public opinion can easily break in the other direction. Spicer believes that the public, has sufficient intelligence, education, and judgement “to weigh up basic arguments”. Unfortunately most people only seek information that coincides with their current beliefs. In general they prefer to dispute the facts, rather than change their beliefs.
According to Spicer individuals often ignore expert advice to avoid conflict or social discomfort. For this reason they may defer to the judgment of their closest peers. Motivational speaker Jim Rohn once said that people are basically the average of the five people that they spend the most time with. People’s innate need to fit in with a social network is so important it often overrides objective judgment.
Of course, it’s important to determine if an expert is legitimate before taking their advice. Blogger Nat Eliason says that unqualified experts usually fall into one of three categories: (1) People who have oversold their expertise. (2) People whom others have oversold their expertise and (3) People whose past positions or titles imply a level of expertise they don’t possess. He advises that you dig into the “expert’s” history to determine how applicable and relevant their experience really is.
Likewise it is important to identify when an expert holds an inherent bias. A bias is simply a partiality, preference, or prejudice for or against something. It is important to determine the experts’ points of view and more importantly what do they stand to gain or lose by their advice.
Nick Tasler a psychologist based in Puerto Rico, has examined other factors that influence whether people accept expert advice. He has found that people who feel powerful often reject such advice. Likewise people who are angry usually discard other’s recommendations. People who are grateful, however, are often more receptive, as are anxious people. Unfortunately anxious individuals often take even bad advice.
Psychologist Julia Shaw from London South Bank University says that for experts to be believed, in addition to expertise, they need to display integrity and benevolence. Which is consistent with the old adage, “People don’t care what you know, until they know that you care.” Knowledge alone isn’t enough. Shaw also asserts that one of the most objectionable behaviors of experts is the use of technical jargon which comes across as arrogance.
While experts are often accorded great respect in America, I can’t think about them without remembering comedian “Professor” Irwin Corey, whom I watched on television as a child. Corey billed himself “The World’s Foremost Authority” and performed a standup routine as a sort of generic expert. Dressed in seedy formal attire and sneakers Corey would launch into long incoherent dissertations sprinkled with jokes and nonsensical jargon. Theatre critic Kenneth Tynan called Corey’s character, “Chaplin’s tramp with a college education” and “a travesty of all that our civilization holds dear.” To me he remains the prototype of all experts.
— Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D. Lives in Jeffersonville and is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. For his expert opinion he can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
