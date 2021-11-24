Genealogists anxiously await the release of the 1950 U.S. Federal Census, which will be made public April 1, 2022. No, this is not an early April Fools joke.
The U.S. Census has been taken every 10 years since the early 1800s and has evolved with more information over the years. The 2020 census was taken last year by law to aid in the vital uses of census enumeration by the government to see how voting districts should be changed and what services are needed most in an area as well as many other uses. Because of privacy issues, census information is restricted for 72 years.
Especially in the early years, the census is one of the few records that can be counted on for family researchers. Only those listed in the household on the official date were to be counted. In my own family, my parents and older sister should be listed on the 1950 census. Since I was born later, I will not be on the census until the 1960 census.
”Get Ready for the 1950 Census”
The Kentucky Genealogical Society (KYGS) will present online “Get Ready for the 1950 Census!” Thursday, Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Marian Burk Wood, book author and Genealogy Blog author, will offer a how-to session and examine the nuggets of genealogical gold in the 1950 Census and the surprising quirks and assumptions built into the questionnaire. Registration is required and is $15 for non-members of KYGS and free to members. To register go to the KYGS home page at https://kygs.org/ and click on Upcoming Events.
”Adam & Eve in the DNA Garden”
The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will host “Adam & Eve in the DNA Garden” Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Applegate Room, of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street in New Albany. Bob Sterrett will discuss DNA topics in genealogy. Masks and/or vaccinations are highly recommended for this gathering. A meet and greet will begin at 6:15 in the Applegate room at the New Albany Library. Refreshments will be served.
“Incredible Kentuckians: Shared Through Stories and Song”
Louisville Genealogy Society will host “Incredible Kentuckians: Shared Through Stories and Song” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 online through Zoom. Mick Sullivan is a writer, musician, audio creator, and museum educator in Louisville. He is the Curator of Guest Experience at The Frazier History Museum and the chair of Kids Listen, an international children’s audio education advocacy group. Registration is required by going to the LGS home page at https://kylgs.org/.
“1849 Cholera Outbreak in Jefferson City”
If an individual disappeared from our area, another title that will be of great interest at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library is Gary Elliott’s “1849 Cholera Outbreak in Jefferson City.” The title refers to Jefferson City, Missouri. The book includes tables of genealogical information for the Southern Indiana natives whose lives were forever changed by the epidemic. These local men sought to join the California gold rush, but cholera dashed their hopes. Elliott lists those who died and provides information about many obituaries and burials that would have been lost to the men’s families had no one looked outside of Southern Indiana to learn where the men passed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.