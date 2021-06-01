David Dobson, a leading expert in Scottish research, has a new addition to his publications with “Scottish Genealogy – The Basics and Beyond.”
As with any genealogical guidebook, this volume begins with the major repositories for finding records in Scotland and will save any searcher a great deal of time.
The most important fact about this book is that records from not-as-well-known sources are discussed. The chapter on Secondary Sources is full of information on memorial stones and their markings, different types of tax records, Barony records, fishing records, merchants, craftsmen records, professions, military records and much more. Another chapter is devoted to emigration.
The paperback book is available for $25.95 plus $5.50 shipping from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 229, Baltimore, MD 21211-1953 or 1-800-296-6687. A website is available at www.genealogical.com with many other offerings. This website is good to check frequently as sales are often offered.
On June 3 at 6:30 p.m., Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogy Society (formerly Southern Indiana Genealogy Society) will co-sponsor a presentation by Joe Hardesty, director of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Library.
The program will be “The History and Development of the United States Census.” Hardesty, a noted genealogical speaker, will discuss how the United States Census has changed over time and how those changes impact what historians and genealogists can discover from census returns. Hardesty notes that individuals’ data from the 1950 census will be accessible as of April 1, 2022, making this extremely important information about Americans in the mid-20th Century available to researchers for the first time.
To register or find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641. Join the meeting on your computer at https://tinyurl.com/censusdevel.
On June 22, Hardesty will also be the speaker for The Louisville Genealogical Society. He will present, “The SAR Library Catalog: it’s more than you think!” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. by Zoom call from your computer.
The mission of the SAR Genealogical Research Library, on Main Street in Louisville, is to maintain and enlarge the collection of genealogical and historical materials available for research by SAR members and the public.
Additionally, the mission is to acquire and preserve records of the American Revolution and foster and encourage historical research in relation to the American Revolution period. To register for the program, follow the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdu6gqj8uH9Ii9jp60AcrK. The link may also be accessed at https://kylgs.org/
June 3 brings us National Moonshine Day (yes, there is such a day!)
On June 19, “Moonshine and Stills: Finding Archived Records for Your Moonshiner Ancestor” will be hosted by the Kentucky Genealogical Society and presented by Melissa Barker, Certified Archives Manager at the Houston County, Tennessee Archives. The program will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and is virtual.
If you have heard stories about your kinfolk who may have operated a makeshift still in the woods, there is a possibility that records exist that may help you verify those stories. During this talk, you will learn from a professional archivist and genealogist who has found moonshine records in archives and will explain how to find records for your moonshine ancestors.
