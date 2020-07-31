The classroom seemed lonely last night, the only room in the building with a light on. Six tables were arranged to a six-point star, housing 12 people in a room that on some occasions had held 60. Our small group met at the church building for a couple of hours on the quiet Tuesday night.
A year ago every hallway in the building would have been lighted. Volunteers would have been cleaning the rooms and floors. Bristling, noisy people would have wandered in and out the doors. Youth would have occupied the gym. Service and community groups would have stirred the air. The church building would have been bustling with activity.
This night, 12 people consider a passage of Scripture in Nehemiah that talks about faithful Jewish people rebuilding walls after a period of destruction and decay. Where do we start? How do we go about this? What should it look like? The applications for today are incredible, aren’t they?
Both the skeptic and the believer wonder whether the walls can ever be rebuilt. What will church look like? What has become of our fellowship? Where do we go from here? We are frustrated. We are weary. We are impatient. We seem to have run out of hope.
One young man candidly admitted his frustration. “No matter what is said or done today, there will be people who disagree with you.”
We all nodded in agreement. If there are no absolutes, every one’s opinion seems equally valid. But deep inside, most of us are looking for a reason to have hope.
One medical doctor being interviewed on television said the percentages of new coronavirus cases shrank slightly. “But one point in time does not make a line.” Medicines that may either prevent or cure the virus are being tested, but some already have failings. Can the government step in to provide financial assistance to families and businesses, or will they simply argue their points? Is there a real glimmer of hope to be found?
The apostle Peter was not unaware of the feelings of hopelessness. The Roman government was more than passive in its disagreements with the emerging Christian religion. Persecution was spreading throughout the Empire. People were not just being made uncomfortable for their faith; they were being forced to support it with their lives.
Peter outlines principles for living out faith in times of turmoil in his first letter. We have heard the apostle encourage us to live as strangers in this world because the world’s values and principles will cause heartbreak and strife. He reminds us that hope affects how we live so we should always pay attention to the source of our hope. Last week, we paused to remember that people of faith are called to be holy because we are set apart for a special task.
Being holy does not mean being perfect. As a person of faith, it is your responsibility — your calling — to act as God would act. We live in a world that does not know God. We get a chance to share who God is to people who are unsure.
This leads us to the next principle, found in the fifteenth verse of the third chapter (1 Peter 3:15). In the midst of instability and suffering, Peter’s words seem shocking and surprising. “Be ready to give the reason for your hope.” Do it gently.
What is hope? Where does it come from? Hope is an expression of confidence in life. Hope forms the basis for many of our tendencies such as patience, determination, inner strength and courage. Hope is a longing, a passion for the kind of setting in which our life exists. Hope tends to lean toward the future, but it longs for the present to be the future we hope for.
What will make our lives be that? Some hope the government will assure that future. Policies and programs will usher in the life we want. Many believe the government will be able to do that if the right person holds the position of leadership. Others place their hope in the economy, a system providing the resources for a secure future. At times we have hoped that a robust military would assure such a future.
The context of Peter’s principle would have him shaking his head. Hope does not come from governments, people, systems of economic, or the circumstances of life. Those things can shift like the grains of sand on the beach.
In times of change, where does the Christian find hope? When today’s pandemic dust settles and things become more routine, how will you live life differently from the world? Be ready to explain that to people because people will want to know why you are hopeful for your tomorrow.
In the midst of the pandemic, many people are at the end of their rope. Constant worries and fears have led to acts of impatience and insecurity. Tempers are short. Gracious acts are few. People are not ready right now to hear a sermon. But they are ready to see someone who isn’t mad about the masks we wear, who doesn’t push their way to the front of the line we stand in, or who doesn’t hoard coins or hand sanitizer or toilet paper. People will listen to acts that are gracious, kind and gentle.
When my friends entered the room that night, my impulse was to give them hugs. My heart wanted — needed — to embrace … my friends, my faith and a sense of “normal.” I walked from the room wondering, “What can I do to show them an embrace from six feet away?”
When you act out your faith that way, and someone sees it and asks, “Why did you do that?” You be ready to tell them, “On my own, I probably wouldn’t. But I am trying to do what God would want me to do. My hope is in Him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.