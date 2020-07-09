Recently, I heard two sermons about Jesus and his disciples — and boats.
The first sermon was the story of Jesus napping on a boat during a storm, which is one of my favorite gospel stories. Jesus had been in the boat all day, preaching to people on the shore. When he finished, he said to his disciples, “Let’s go to the other side of the lake” (Mark 4:35).
So, they got into the boat with Jesus and took off. Tired after a long day of teaching, Jesus went to the back of the boat and fell asleep. Then a violent storm came from out of nowhere, with high waves crashing into the boat. The terrified disciples woke Jesus up, shouting at him, “Don’t you care that we’re going to drown?”
The pastor pointed out two things:
(1.) Whose idea was it to take a boat ride? Jesus. What did he say to them? “Let’s go to the other side of the lake.” The pastor said when God says something, you can trust it 100 percent. If Jesus says we’re going to the other side, then we will make it to the other side, and not even a violent storm and a boat taking on water can stop it from happening.
(2.) Jesus told the storm to be still and it calmed instantly -- even the wind and the waves obey him — and then he said to his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?”
The pastor said God uses storms and troubles in our life to reveal our heart’s condition, whether we react with fear or anger or blame (“Don’t you care that we’re going to drown?”).
He said fear and anger are triggered when we feel out of control, but faith is triggered when we know and remember who is in control. He also said storms strengthen our faith as we see God’s hand at work. P.S. The disciples arrived safely at the other side of the lake (Mark 5:1).
The second boating with Jesus sermon story begins again with Jesus teaching all day, but this time he tells his disciples to go ahead without him to the other side of the lake. Another storm arises, but this time no Jesus.
So, as the disciples fight the waves alone, around 3 a.m. they see what they think is a ghost walking on the water — it’s Jesus. He calls out, “Don’t be afraid. Take courage. I am here.” Peter calls back, “If it’s really you, tell me to...walk on the water,” and when Jesus answers him, he gets out of the boat and walks on the water toward Jesus. That is, until he sees the strength of the storm, gets scared and starts to sink.
He cries out, “Save me, Lord!” Jesus grabs him and says, “Why did you doubt me?” and they climb back into the boat.
“Last time, they were safe in the storm because Jesus was in the boat,” the pastor said. “This time, Peter is safe in the raging storm outside of the boat.” His point: These were experienced fishermen. They knew boats and they knew storms — and ultimately neither matters to followers of Jesus.
In the boat, out of the boat, calm waters or storm, our security and safety isn’t in our boat, but in Christ alone. No matter what kind of storm it is, in Christ there is no safer place to be.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.