Our counting from Easter to Pentecost moves into the fourth week of study. We are at the halfway mark in the adventure. During the time, we focused on characteristics of spiritual growth, looking at unity and the mind. The character of our lives must count as one who perseveres and thrives in the faith.
Carlynne McDonnell writes, “Perseverance gives us the ability to see our dreams become reality. It is hard work and constant self-talk about how your accomplishments matter. It requires being present and deflecting wasteful mind conversations about yourself or other people.” Jenny Garrett writes that perseverance is “the ability to stand up and take a step forward when everyone else sits down.”
Stress America reports that 27% of its survey respondents believe that lack of willpower is the most significant barrier to change. Proffitt Management Solutions states that “perseverance is the key to winning the race. It is more important than skill and more vital than past experience.”
Our passage of Scripture for the week is really just a phrase. Luke uses it in the book of Acts, when he is describing the details of Paul’s first missionary journey. As they are completing the journey of taking the news of the gospel to new areas, they stopped back by each group while they were heading back home. They visited each new church and “encouraged them to continue in the faith” (Acts 14:22 NLT).
James Michener said, “Character consists of what you do on the third and fourth tries.” Vince Lombardi barked, “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.” Nelson Mandela wrote, “It always seems impossible until it’d done.” Jim Rohn commented, “How long should you continue to try? Until.”
Thomas Edison wrote, “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”
The Greek word that is often translated “persevere” is really a fascinating word. It is a compound word (we will talk more about that in a moment) but outside of the Bible, the Greeks used it in two specific ways. First the word meant someone who stayed beyond an expected point in time. The person stayed too long. Have you had relatives or friends overstay their welcome? Or perhaps you planned a vacation to last a little longer than it should have.
“Persevere” was also used to describe someone who maintained a belief in spite of opposition. The person held their ground no matter what. Think of the person on trial that maintains their innocence even when faced with a lengthy jail sentence.
The word in Greek compounds a word using the idea to remain, staying in one place, with the preposition under. The idea to persevere, to persist means to “remain under.” The Christian is to remain under — to remain under pressure, to remain under opposition, to remain under control, to remain under good times or bad with a passion, an energy and a fervor.
What encourages us to continue in the faith? Often it takes more than words; it takes actions. The first action that Paul takes is returning to the cities. In each city, Jewish leaders persecuted the new religious movement. In one of the cities, Paul was dragged outside the city gates, stoned and left for dead. The new believers could not have been expecting Paul to return. They probably thought they would never see Paul again.
Restrictions because of the coronavirus have kept Christians apart. Church doors have been closed to worship services and gatherings. When opportunities return, guidelines will probably require a radically different church experience. What are some creative ways that you can let Christians know that you are still there, still caring and still wanting to be involved in their life? You must be more creative than you have ever been.
Another way to encourage someone to continue in their faith is to pray for them. I received a text message from a friend the other day that just said, “Wanted you to know that I am praying for you. Hope you are healthy and well.” Two sentences made my day. The rest of the week, my spirit was brighter. The load on the shoulders seemed lighter.
A third way to encourage someone to continue is to show them a way they can be involved and make a difference. A friend contacted me from a church near Lexington that was reaching out to help children affected by the virus in Africa. He wanted to know if I would be interested in partnering with them and suggested several ways that I could help. I have another friend who is involved in getting fresh water to places in South America. When this column is finished, I am going to contact her ministry. Encouragement to continue comes from knowing you can make a difference.
Finally we fail to persevere because of fear. The title of a book by Brad Hicks captured the spirit of this discussion. “For Every Fear a Promise: A Plan to Prevail Over Fear.” Jairus had approached Jesus with the request for the Master to come heal his daughter who was sick. As they were talking, servants arrived with the sad news that the girl had died. Jesus’ words to Jairus were meant to heal words that would shatter the faith of most. “Don’t be afraid; continue believing” (Mark 5:36).
When all is said and done, we all want to know that what we do matters. When the angel was speaking to the church of Ephesus in the book of Revelation, the Message translation of the Bible reads, “I see what you have done, your hard, hard work, your refusal to quit. I know you can’t stomach evil, that you weed out apostolic pretenders. I know your persistence, your courage in my cause, that you never wear out” (Revelation 2:2-3 MSG).
Isaiah predicted it, seven hundred years before Christ. “They will run, and not grow weary.”
