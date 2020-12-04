Tradition. The Los Angeles Times called it “groundbreaking.” The New York Times described it as “electrifying.” It is the opening number for the 1964 Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof. The play’s main character, Tevye, explains the roles of the classes, the jobs and the people of their village. The song details how their society tries to stay the same while the world around them changes.
Perhaps more than any other in our lifetime, the year 2020 has forced us to look change squarely in the face. Practically every part of life has been affected or altered because of the COVID pandemic. We heroically try to redefine “normal” as life goes on.
But traditions have been with us since the beginning. What will things look like when longstanding traditions of the holidays cannot continue? We experienced — pun intended — a taste of that during Thanksgiving. Now Christmas is approaching.
Religion is filled with traditions and rituals, especially around Christmas. Traditions make the ordinary extraordinary. A lighted candle in July is just a lighted candle. But a lighted candle at Christmas is more — it becomes luminaria. Our intentions and expectations, coupled with the season, elevate and explode the simple candle.
It’s true even if the tradition has to be changed because of unique circumstances. Think of the notes of a song on a musical score. The accomplished jazz musician makes the notes leap off the page through the magic and creativity of improvisation. Perhaps we can bring the same magic to the Christmas holiday.
Over the next few weeks, let’s look at some of the traditions of Christmas. We will peek at their history and their background. By studying the “notes on the page,” ideas may surface that can bring the traditions new life and meaning for this particular Christmas.
When the children were young, we purchased for the dining room table an Advent Christmas tree made by Precious Moments. The base of the tree contained 25 drawers, which in turn held 25 ornaments that could be put on the small tree. The final ornament was a very small Precious Moment angel that could be used to top the tree.
The first year the children sat in awe as we allowed them to open a drawer and put an ornament on the tree. The second year they fought over who would get certain drawers and certain ornaments. The third year we mixed up the ornaments so they wouldn’t know what was in each drawer. Years later, they still talk about counting down the days to Christmas with the tree in the center of the dining room table.
Did your family use the tradition of the Advent calendar? Advent is the season of the liturgical year that focuses on the celebration of the coming of Christ at Christmas and looks forward to His return at the Second Coming.
The word "advent" comes from a Latin word for "coming." Typically, the Advent season either begins four Sundays before Christmas or on the first of December. Across the world, churches and Christians will light candles around Advent wreaths of evergreen to recognize the shining light that Jesus is for the world and to reflect upon the eternal nature of our God.
Traditions for celebrating Advent vary from denomination to denomination, and according to the cultures of different areas of the world. The celebrations often include calendars, wreaths, candles, the reading of Scripture, and the preparation and eating of foods.
Advent allows a touch of the hem of the garment of Jesus every day as we think and meditate on Him during the days leading to Christmas. The thoughts each day prepare our hearts for His coming — counted and celebrated as a moment in history, but transforming as a monument in our lives.
Like many of the Christmas traditions, the Advent calendar is of German origin. Sometime early in the nineteenth century, and perhaps even before, German Protestants began to mark the days of the season of Advent by burning a candle for each day. Families that could not afford a candle each day would mark walls or doors of the house with a line of chalk each day.
Eventually creativity led to the hanging of a devotional image of the Christmas season on a doorknob each day, until finally someone carved a handmade, wooden calendar around the year 1850. The first printed calendar appeared in either 1902 or 1908, depending on which tradition you believe.
Gerhard Lang was the first to add the innovation of small doors covering the days in the 1920s. He is often heralded as the creator of the modern Advent calendar. Some added short Bible verses behind the doors alongside a traditional holiday picture. Calendars filled with small pieces of candy and chocolates began appearing in the 1950s. President Dwight Eisenhower is often credited with popularizing the calendars in America when he was photographed opening them with his grandchildren.
What about your house and family? Can you do something to count down the days to Christmas that will tell the story of Christmas, traditions of your family, and offering hope for your future? Remember, the global experience of Advent calendars started with a simple scratch of chalk on a wall. Be creative in your home.
Be creative on your cell phone. There are several apps that are available to help you count the days. Let’s celebrate Advent together. A created page on my website, https://koinoniabiblestudies.com/christ-of-advent/ has an online Advent calendar about mid-way through the page. Click on each day until the 25th and a window with a Scripture will pop up.
Tevye was right. We do need traditions, but we need traditions that can adapt and encompass the changes of the day with the unchanging nature of the Christ. We will talk about more traditions next week.
