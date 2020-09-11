From time to time, focus is placed on the integrity of the believer. While it is vital that the leadership of the church stands taller, it is just as vital that the followers value the development of personal character. Without the integrity of the base, those in authority are not held accountable to the high standard.
When the leadership strays, the faith is easily compromised or forgotten. The discussion last week prompted thoughts toward three areas critical to ministry: prayer, reading of Scripture, and spiritual direction. Today pause for a moment to consider prayer.
The word prayer is never defined in the Bible. We are given examples of it and are introduced to it early in the Scripture, but it almost seems assumed that everyone knows what it is. The typical definition shares that prayer is conversation with God.
A professor at a seminary used to say that was a “pithy” definition of prayer. It sounds very nice, but we are quickly confronted with the reality that prayer defies every lesson of conversation and communication that we know. There is no actual dialogue. The characteristics of the physical voice – tone, pitch, pace, volume – are absent. There are no non-verbal cues like gestures or body language. There is no eye contact. As we define the communication process, there is no process.
Let’s think for a moment about what takes place between God and the one praying, and then craft a definition. Following the example of Jesus, many individuals pray with the addendum, “Not my will, but Yours, Lord.” There is deep theological point to the phrase. The prayer acknowledges that God is the one who knows best. “This isn’t up to me, God. Help me to understand what you want.”
Perhaps that is critical for the definition. Prayer needs to be seen ultimately as agreement with God. We agree that God is the Creator, the Master of time and space, and the Lord of life. By using the word “agreement,” the type and focus of the communication becomes more narrowed. We know what kind of discussion will take place.
There is another aspect to prayer that should be added to the discussion. We are obeying God when we pray. We are commanded to pray throughout the Scripture. Paul tells us to pray without ceasing (which surely couldn’t involve just our words, could it?). The apostle also urges prayer to be faithfully done with perseverance. Even the Old Testament taught to seek God’s face continually.
It is only through God’s invitation that we would dare speak to the Creator. In His presence, our inclination would surely be, like John, Isaiah and so many others, to fall on our faces and remain silent (Revelation 1:17). We would proclaim, “Woe is me, I am a man of unclean lips and I dwell with a people of unclean lips (Isaiah 6:5). We approach God’s throne of grace because He commands that we do so.
Agreement is at the heart of the family of words of confession, praise and petition. We whole-heartedly agree with what God has said about human existence in general and our personal circumstance in specific. Prayer is our obedient way of agreeing with God’s plan for our lives and our obedient way of acknowledging God’s role or position in our lives.
Even the images used to describe approaching God help paint a different understanding of prayer. We are told that we are given an audience with the King. Wouldn’t you imagine that the King would do most of the talking and orchestration of meeting? We are given an appointment with the mediator.
The most precious image is that of having time with our Father. My mind immediately goes to time spent with my own earthly father. I relished simply being in his presence. I tried to do what he did, act like he acted. I didn’t attempt to teach him things, but he was the one who guided the conversations. Even when I asked for something, I realized he was the one who was in control — of the conversation and of the outcome.
The idea of time with the Father harkens to the purpose of the Sabbath in the Old Testament. The Sabbath was created to structure man’s week so that on one day he rested and spent time with God. There were strict regulations defining what constituted work — travel, duties, communication and even leisure. Instead of your work, pay attention to God’s grace.
The 92nd Psalm is specifically designated for the Sabbath. The Jerusalem Bible has an interesting translation of the first verse of the Psalm. “It is good to give thanks to the Lord, to play in honor of your name, Most High.”
Even without the unusual rendering, the images portrayed by other translations are vivid and shape our perception of prayer. First the Psalmist uses images of music. When we rest and praise God, we do so “to the music of the lute and the harp, to the melody of the lyre” (Psalm 92:3 ESV). The Lord has made us glad by His work and I sing for joy (Psalm 92:4 ESV).
The second metaphor is within the animal kingdom. Praying and playing are like the ox’s wildness. “You raise my horn as if I were a wild ox” (Psalm 92:10 JB). A wild animal is untamed, exuberant in its freedom. We are delighted when we see animals in their natural environment. We are able to see them leaping, soaring, dancing in God’s creation.
The final metaphor is from nature. The person who plays and prays flourishes like palm trees, growing as tall as the cedars of Lebanon (Psalm 92:12 ESV). They are planted in God’s house, bearing fruit into old age, always remaining fresh and green.
Don’t the metaphors create an incredible picture of our time with God? Tonight, instead of trying to find words to fill your prayer time with God, be silent and drink God in.
When we understand that prayer is resting in God’s presence, not compelled to speak but to listen, we can better comprehend what God is doing in our life. The busy nature of our lives keeps us from noticing what God is doing. When we take time to notice His works, we will likely agree with Him obediently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.