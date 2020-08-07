Last week, we talked about explaining the reason for your hope. Explaining your faith to someone certainly does not require a degree from a seminary, but it does take some skill. In what ways can you talk about your beliefs and faith to intrigue someone rather than incite them?
Living out faith during difficult times has been the theme of the first of Peter’s two letters. As we have discussed his words, we have seen several principles emerge to provide us encouragement and direction for the task. The fourth of Peter’s principles asked us to be ready to give the reason for our hope, but to do so gently.
The next principle walks with it hand in hand. The world does not understand why you live differently; therefore expect ridicule. In the first verse of the fourth chapter, Peter challenges us to “arm ourselves with the same way of thinking” as Jesus (1 Peter 4:1 ESV). What a daunting task!
Over the last few decades, the phrase “What Would Jesus Do” became a popular slogan and marketing tool for merchandise in the Christian marketplace. Captured by the acronym WWJD, the concept was seen on bumper stickers, bracelets and T-shirts. While it appeared to be just a catchy phrase, the thought affirms an important teaching of the church.
The words grew from the Latin concept of the “imitatio Christi,” or “imitation of Christ” which was a key teaching stressed by the Roman Catholic Church. Thomas a Kempis wrote a book with the title “Imitation of Christ” in the 1400s. John Wesley later built on the foundation of the theme, weaving a social welfare component into the doctrines of the Wesley movement.
Beloved preacher Charles Spurgeon first presented the phrase, “What Would Jesus Do?” throughout one of his sermons in London in 1881. But Rev. Charles Sheldon introduced the phrase to a wider audience. Sheldon was the pastor of the Central Congregational Church in Topeka, Kansas as the 1800s shifted into the 1900s. Frustrated by a decreasing Sunday night attendance, he introduced the idea of a string of “sermon stories” that presented a moral dilemma. The messages all ended with a cliffhanger and the question, “What would Jesus do?”
The response to the sermons saw attendance at the church surge. Encouraged by the response, Rev. Sheldon wrote a book in 1896 titled, “In His Steps,” which continued the theme of making choices in daily life that reflect the thinking and values of Jesus. The book has been printed by almost 100 different publishers and translated into several foreign languages.
Notice Peter’s reasoning throughout the first paragraph of the chapter. Thinking like Jesus will prompt you to take actions that result in different behavior. Before we applied faith to circumstances, we made the same decisions that non-believers make. The apostle is very specific about some of the areas where the choices make an incredible contrast.
Before faith, decisions were made for “doing whatever you want to do” (1 Peter 4:3). About six Greek words are used in the list that follows, completing the verse. The point he threads throughout the list is that most behavior is a choice. The second word in the list, translated by many versions as “lust” is a very specific Greek word. It means to strongly desire to have what belongs to someone else, and to engage in activities that are morally wrong to obtain it. Doesn’t that capture the uncontrolled desires of our day?
The Message translates verses three and four this way. “You’ve already put in your time in that God-ignorant way of life, partying night after night, a drunken and profligate life. Now it’s time to be done with it for good. Of course, your old friends don’t understand why you don’t join in with the old gang anymore.”
How do we live that way? How do we make different — better — choices when everyone else doesn’t? The picture portrays the image of the salmon swimming up stream, going against the current to reach its destination.
Peter gives an insightful answer in verse seven, because it touches upon the hope that we have been describing for several weeks. He wants us to realize “the end of all things is near.” Some Christians in every generation have expected the end of time and the return of Jesus.
Regardless of whether the end of all earthly time is near, the end of my time is near, probably nearer than desired. I am approaching the middle point of my sixties. I am now the oldest member representing my side of the family. The average age today for a normal male is the mid-seventies. The end for me is near.
The end should ignite the flame of hope inside us. Christ has already secured the victory; the prize of heaven waits around the bend. No more death. No more tears. No more coronavirus pandemics. More importantly, heaven ushers in a world with no more sin. No more reason to make bad decisions. Heaven is the place where “What Would Jesus Do?” fits our feet just like a comfy pair of slippers.
The next two phrases in the verse give us a clue how to have that kind of transforming hope. We can be hopeful by being clear-minded. We become obsessed — sometimes by our choice, sometimes by the massive amount of information before us — with the troubles of this world. Keep your mind clear. Limit the exposure you have to sins and opportunities to sin. Instead feed your mind with what is true (Philippians 4:8).
Be clear-minded and be self-controlled. Know where your boundaries need to be. Don’t allow yourself to cross them. Don’t stand so close to the edge of sin that your toes can wiggle in the air. Draw the line and don’t cross over it.
Peter ends with a phrase that should prompt our thinking and will lead us into our next principle. We are hopeful, clear-minded and controlled, in order for us to pray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.