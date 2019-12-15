When my mother answered the phone, she began crying. I had never seen her cry before, but knew something bad had happened. When she hung up the phone, she told us that Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor. I was 7 years old at the time and had heard my folks talk about wars before.
When President Franklin Roosevelt announced on the radio that Dec. 7, 1941, would be a day that would live in “infamy,” I didn’t know what it meant. But I’d soon find out. On that day, all American lives changed dramatically.
During the prior years in the 1930s, we’d struggled through the Great Depression. We sacrificed then, but no one realized the sacrifice that we’d face when the bombs dropped on Pearl Harbor. During the Civil War, President Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” It was a lesson that we’d need to learn again.
On that infamous day, Americans came together practically the next day. Hundreds of thousands of able-bodied men either volunteered or were drafted into service. It was a sad day at train depots all over our land when wives and families said goodbye to their husbands and sons, realizing they might never see them again. Families left at home had to make it on their own. And we thought living through the Great Depression was the toughest of times. It wasn’t; wars are.
We had a neighbor family who had six sons in the war, and all came back. Our extended family had several in the war, but three didn’t come back. When my mother received the phone calls, she’d cry again.
When we were attacked, our nation was totally unprepared. Added to the war in the Pacific, Nazi Germany began moving through Europe, and they, too, had to be stopped. It seemed impossible to fight two wars at the same time, but there was no other choice, other than running the risk of being conquered by evil nations. How could we do it, other than to unite as never before. My grandfather told me that Democrats and Republicans reunited, too.
The soldiers off at war became our major priority. Young ladies also volunteered to serve as nurses or other ways such as working in defense plants. The soldiers had to be well-fed, clothed, and they had to have the best weapons with which to fight. Home folks were issued ration booklets that had stamps in them; buying products such as food, clothing and gasoline required a ration stamp, which were limited.
I remember going barefoot from early spring to late fall to save shoes, which were rationed. Sugar, meat and other foods were also rationed, and gasoline and tires, too. There were no “joy” rides during World War II. Worn-out tires were re-capped. Worn-out cars were scrapped. The last year of the war, our family survived without a car.
At the beginning of the war, my teacher at our little rural school taught us what to do in case of a surprise attack. We practiced getting under our desks and putting our hands over our heads. Later, we observed “tin-can” days. Students took empty tin cans to school to be re-used in the war effort. In our county, my grandfather led the campaign when farmers gathered all discarded metal tools and machinery to be converted into equipment to fight the war. Anyone who tried to beat the system was considered unpatriotic and an outcast.
Whatever it takes, do anything and everything to win the war and bring our loved ones back. To conserve food, people living in towns were encouraged to plant a “Victory Garden” in their back yards. On our farm, we occasionally had to buy grain for our animals that produced food. The grain had been shipped in gunny sacks, but it was decided to ship it in a type of cloth sack that could be re-used. I remember my mother sewing the flowery printed feed sacks into dresses for herself and my little sister. My mother never lost hope.
As I think back to those trying times many years ago, one thought stands out. If we had not willingly united, we might be living under a dictatorship.
Fast forward to Dec. 7, 2019. It’s the Democrats and Republicans at it again, forming two armies that have already marched on Washington. If you’ve watched the impeachment hearings without throwing up, you realize how far civilization has regressed.
If we ever unite to promote peace on earth, every Christmas will be a merry one.
— Contact Terry Cummins at TLCTLC@AOL.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.