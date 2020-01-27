As we began a fresh new century with great expectations, 2020 has not progressed as well as the advanced American citizenry had hoped. Two days after all-night parties on New Year’s Eve, Democrats impeached the only president we have. Then later when the House impeachment managers marched the impeachment papers over to the Senate for the fair and square trial, some of them almost didn’t make it there. Weathered and beaten politicians don’t reach their prime until they have a few senile years on them.
To keep abreast of what’s going on, check out breaking news, which is not news until it breaks. Crack reporters are everywhere and before they can finish a sentence, the news breaks again.
Now that the impeachment is underway, President Trump decided to go out of town. He flew to Switzerland to attend a World Economic Forum, where he explained how to make Europe great again. He also told Mitch McConnell, the majority-leader of the Senate, to hurry up and ramrod this witch hunt through its boring procedures.
When I ask good friends if they’re watching the impeachment trial, it’s the first time I’ve ever heard them utter cuss words. No, the first couple of days didn’t go that well. Democrats demand more documents and witnesses. The Republicans say they don’t want more witnesses or documents. How can you prove high crimes and misdemeanors when the president said he didn’t do anything wrong?
Democrats have countered with, look at what Republicans did to President Clinton during the dark ages in 1998? And then you wanted to lock Hillary up in 2016, which would have set Bill free.
Explain how being untruthful about “having sex with that woman” is a high crime or obstruction of justice? It might not even be a misdemeanor, according to Harvard law school professors you see on Fox News.
Times have changed since women began running for president and rights have, too. If President Trump had a relationship with Stormy Daniels, it’s none of our business and it’s none of our business if he wants to conduct business with Ukraine, which could be the most un-romantic place on earth. And do we have a constitutional right to be informed about everything that breaks in the Oval Office?
To our knowledge, other presidents, who were put on a hot seat such as Richard Nixon in 1969 and Andrew Johnson in 1865, weren’t involved in clandestine sex that impaired their vision for America. Although a few duels were fought between political opponents in Washington back during our founding, the modern way is to assassinate the character of a “friend” across the aisle. It seems to be working out well.
If you’re sick of the president’s trial in the Senate, thank God for the Super Bowl, where violence is legalized. And it’s an escape from this awful reality where elected adults chew each other up bit by bit. How absurd is that?
A right or left tackle weighing 320 pounds does not want to kill a 49er or a native-American Chief, just maim them for life. Say you’re a mild-mannered running back at 180 pounds and your team needs only one measly yard for a 1st and 10 and possibly glory. Dressed in clown suits, fans are going nuts, and the coaches are searching their computers for a sure-fire American football play.
In the tense huddle, the quarterback receives a coded signal from the bench telling him to run you up the middle where monstrous savages foam at the mouth. As the 300 pounders pile on top of you, do you ever consider spending more time with your family? Not only do NFL teams publish their rosters, they also publish a hospital list to keep fans informed. You finished college before you signed for $80 million. But here you are, at the bottom of a pile of savage men. And you promised your wife, you would not risk another brain concussion. How absurd is that?
And how absurd is Prince Harry and his beautiful wife, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? The Prince, who is in line to become king of Britain, had it all, bouncing from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, but he decided to strike out on his own. Doesn’t he know life is not one gigantic Super-Duper Bowl?
The Prince wants to migrate to Canada and maybe wander down to the land of the free. If he does, President Trump will need to build a mile-high wall there.
