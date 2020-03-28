People get on my nerves. But now that I’m living alone in isolation, there is little opportunity for me to tell other annoying people to please shut up. To express my pent-up feelings, I inadvertently talk to the TV that keeps us updated on the invasion of the COVID-19 virus. It’s a whole new ballgame, and that’s the problem; there are no ballgames on TV to divert our minds from the present reality. To make things worse, I do get emails: “Would you please shut up.”
It’s annoying when other people stick their nose into my private business, and who knows, they could have a virus stuck up there in it. What can I do but walk the floor and talk to myself? I’m wearing the carpet and my legs out, so I now talk to a blank wall, which does relieve some of the anxiety.
There’s nothing amusing in trying to live a shut-in life; however, it helps to relieve the pressure when realizing there is a way to join the human race again. Thank God, or thank Washington, whichever you prefer, for the blessings we do have. Lights come on, furnaces heat and commodes flush. Imagine the inconvenience if sewers stopped up. Yes, there has been a run on toilet paper, but that’s better than a run on bread and milk.
President Trump felt confident he could handle this crisis on his own, but he appointed a task force of experts, who evidently know what they’re doing. Essentially, their message is that the virus will run its course, if we isolate ourselves from it for an undetermined length of time. If patience is a virtue, the time is now. But it seems ridiculous to remain six feet apart.
During my long and good life, I spent many years in a schoolhouse, either as a student, teacher or principal. During those years, we observed what were known as snow days, when it was too dangerous to transport loads of squirmy kids on a school bus. I remember a couple of those snowy years when schools shut down for nearly a month. Teachers and students rejoiced, but parents didn’t. They were forced to miss work to keep their homes intact. It helped them to understand that not only did teachers, teach, they also babysat.
Those were the “simple” days that were comprehensible. Today, the coronavirus invasion is not. Here we are, obeying the rules, or not. It’s a matter of life and death and a matter of whether the world economy totally collapses, or not. To continue living will require a cure and a paycheck. Either pray for deliverance or wait and see if Congress acts.
That would be extremely risky with lives at stake, including theirs. Traditionally, the eternal battle between the “left” and the “right” is that the right did what was right for them whereas the left felt they were only getting what was left over. That’s why we now donate millions to a candidate, who promises us the impossible.
Is it possible that Congress will ever do what’s best for all of humanity? Never ever, but they’re doing it. They sat for hours — only six feet apart — and worked out a $2 trillion stimulus package to help the millions, who can’t pay their bills. The Senate has approved it, and the House is expected to pass it soon.
You’ve heard this before, your check is in the mail. Do you believe that your official check will be in the mail, signed by President Trump if the massive bureaucracy can work it out? And why is it that nurses in hospitals are now wearing plastic garbage sacks to block out the virus?
President Trump can’t sit still or take advice. He wants to unlock America on Easter Sunday and tightly fill every church. He’s also began listening to the medical experts, who say it’s way too early. Nature goes at its own pace. To fill the churches, maybe Labor Day, Thanksgiving or Election Day.
After existing too long in isolation with an unsteady heartbeat, it’s heartwarming to realize that those leading the way, government officials and millions of common folks, are doing it because their hearts are now in the right place.
Little will be accomplished until the world’s people come much closer together without touching, skin on skin, just yet. And who knows, President Trump might feel a need to be touched, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.