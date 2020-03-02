As the American people desperately attempt to get their act together, those in leadership positions act like they don’t have the sense a flowerpot does. In a previous article, this writer presented a few facts regarding the growing national debt. The fact is the debt is growing like marijuana plants that are now legally grown for medicinal purposes. It’s not a fact, but those we elect to lead us must be hallucinating.
If a voter or a candidate for president cares, our national debt has grown to over $23 trillion and gaining fast enough to fade into oblivion where working people toil.
Who cares what those numbers are, when there’s a race to run? It’s like a corral full of revived Democrats champing at the bit to run an American Derby where the winner takes all. When President Trump recently faced an uncertain future, the Senate Republicans couldn’t determine if he’d committed a crime or a misdemeanor, and now he’s out running and running with his tongue hanging out.
To get their act together, numerous Democratic candidates, some of whom are billionaires, began their debates and caucuses. After the first caucus in Iowa, Republicans laughed when a computer glitch messed up the votes — or maybe Russia did it.
Then during their two debates, the Dems botched it by employing Trumpian tactics. To win the game of life or a political race, attack those who stand in your way. Many Americans now fear a presidential tweet, pointing out personal shortcomings. The president recently attacked two of the lady members on the Supreme Court. Do what works, until it doesn’t.
However, during the two Democratic debates, the progressives didn’t attack conservatives and capitalists, they attacked each other. Dummies! Those laborious debates reminded me of a kindergarten class. If you want to speak, raise your hand. Bernie Sanders kept his hand up. He has more to say than can be said in a long lifetime. Although Mr. Sanders is 78 and recently had a “minor” heart attack, bless his heart for standing up for those who can’t stand on their own.
Mr. Sanders blames the inequality of the American people on billionaires. He contends that the ultra-rich gain the power to influence Washington’s elite. It works something like a quid pro quo; I’ll donate large sums of money to you if you vote to lower my taxes. The millions of “little” guys don’t stand a chance.
Of the 12 remaining Democratic presidential candidates vying for the nomination, two are multi-billionaires: Tom Steyer, a hedge-fund manager and philanthropist; and Michael Bloomberg, former New York City mayor. Mr. Bloomberg says the goal is to defeat Donald Trump, and that he has the experience to do it. He could be right, because it’s an unknown as to how much President Trump is worth. In a debate, candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “That’s all we need, two arrogant billionaires running for president.”
As the American people approach Super Tuesday when votes will be cast in several states, celebrate that day as you would the 4th of July when we became independent.
It warms my heart that, at his age, Bernie Sanders is currently leading the polls. If he wins, he would be 82 at the end of his first term. Joe Biden would be 81 and Donald Trump would be a ripe-old 78, young enough to finish a third term. If age made a difference, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, thinks he’s smart enough to be president, and maybe he is. He’s 38 and young enough to be Bernie Sander’s grandson. If Thomas Jefferson could write the Declaration of Independence at age 33 in 1776, why couldn’t the young Pete Buttigieg handle the coronavirus crises that could wreck our economy?
Why worry when life expectancy for males is 78. If that were a fact, I’d been long gone seven years ago, but am not ready to go yet, and not until America becomes sane again.
