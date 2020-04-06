Living a hermit-type life is not for me. What’s next, finding a cave to hunker down in? Although we were warned to beware of a pandemic, nobody paid much attention to it, including Washington officials, who think it’s their duty to regulate our lives. Then when the stock market went down, Washington woke up.
Our Constitution guarantees certain rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and that all men are created equal. Women gained partial equality much later, but if all men are created equal, why is it that politicians can guarantee we’re not? And does a president have a constitutional right to keep us locked down for as long as he wants, but he controls our time clock. If you want to keep ticking, honor and obey him.
When we become socially close again, historians will attempt to record how it was during the virus crisis, but they’ll be dumbfounded. Things that couldn’t happen did, and things that should have happened did not. It’s been like a fake floral bouquet sent from hell.
My own life became like one of the dogs our family had many years ago. When our four children were young, we lived in the country and had a dog for them. They all romped and played, happy as could be. Then when we moved to a city, I told them we had to chain Dog to his own little house in the fenced-in back yard. They were fenced-in, too, and grieved more for Dog than for themselves. Dad, you’re taking away his freedom. Yes, I know, and yours and mine, too.
There’s no freedom in a lockdown, but we’re not in chains yet. With an all-out bipartisan effort, Americans will find a way. Pay attention to what President Trump says, or part of it. He says that he now wants to concentrate on saving lives, but when he becomes distracted, he says whatever spontaneously pops into his complex mind. Take it or leave it. But he’s in one of those “no-win” situations and running for four more years of it. Give him credit for hanging in there.
What can we do but hang in there locked at home and do what? What else but think on these things for the next 30 days, or until this, too, shall pass before a return to normalcy.
It’s not normal having two of my kids, the same ones who romped with Dog nearly 60 years ago, drop food off inside my front door each day. It’s OK if they come in for a few moments, provided six feet of space is maintained between us. It’s not normal for me not to want to hug them, but I don’t dare. In this state of emergency, beware of other humans, whomever they might be.
Who came up with these silly rules? Thank God it wasn’t politicians. Experts did and they say we haven’t seen the worst of it yet. Maybe a month or months and months before it peaks. And it has the potential to kill 240,000 Americans or more. Tell me it’s a hoax, a bad joke or a long, long nightmare. The facts prove otherwise, so deal with it or don’t.
I’m facing a double whammy as I’m being treated for bone cancer and will leave my home. The VA Hospital wants to check my blood, oxygen level and give me another bone infusion. Doctors and nurses are our new heroes.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York reports on the conditions in New York every day. Not only does he report the facts, figures and models that experts go by, he offers rays of hope. He says that our lives we considered normal in the past will no longer be. Thus, we’ll need to build a new normal, a better one. Watch him. He has his head on straight and is a calming force.
However, I keep going back to when my kids romped with Dog. Sometimes it takes a dog to unify a family. (Or rarely separate it). It was a free and easy feeling. The only worry I had was preparing my kids to grow up, and when they did, my worries became worse. No, they didn’t. I get to see them briefly when they deliver my food.
If my hermit-type life becomes too lonely, I might consider getting a virus-free dog. But then I would need to wash its feet each time it jumped on me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.