The time to give is all the time, but Christmas is a designated time when we focus on giving. It goes back to when three wise men traveled far. Times have changed since then. In today’s world, we shop until dropping to stack gifts under a tree for our loved ones. We don’t travel far to those who can’t make it home; we Fed-Ex them gifts from catalogs. Did I leave anyone out? And then you receive a gift from someone you forgot. Added to that, did I give “precious” gifts that expressed my deep love? Throughout this strenuous giving process, it’s advisable to keep close watch on your credit-card statements.
Christmas should not be a time of anxiety. However, I remember Christmas times during World War II in the 1940s. Giving gifts wasn’t a priority: Surviving was. It was a fight for survival, at home and abroad. Our soldiers were fighting for their personal survival so their folks at home could survive.
In a previous article, I explained how it was back then as I remembered it. It was a time of sacrifice, as most resources went to the war effort. Wives and families had to make it on their own. It was the toughest of times, but we united as never before and eventually won the war.
During those Christmas times, many families at home could not celebrate as we had before. We had to save everything. There were fewer presents, if any, under a tree. I remember one Christmas during the war when I was 11 and wondered if there was anything I could give. I had a couple of aunts living in town with children trying to make it on their own.
I know what I’ll do, I thought, I’ll cut some Christmas trees from the cedar grove back on our farm and take it to them. But we didn’t have a car that year, so I asked Pete, who picked up our six cans of milk every morning, if we could load the trees on top of the milk cans and drop me and the trees off at my aunt’s house in town. He said he’d never hauled trees before, but he would this time. So, I hitched our team of horses to a wagon and took an axe to the cedar grove.
Then when I started cutting the trees, I decided to cut eight more to give to other families, who might want them. The next morning, we loaded the trees on Pete’s milk truck, and he dropped me and the trees off at my aunt’s house. Pete was a good guy and maybe thought he was helping give something, too. After explaining to my aunt what I was trying to do, I asked if she knew of other mothers who might want a tree. She told me where others lived, who might want a tree. Then I’d take a tree and walk to that house, knock on the door and ask if they wanted a Christmas tree.
Most of them said we weren’t going to put up a tree this year, but now we will, thanks to you. It made me feel good to know their children would have a Christmas tree. I should have cut more trees to give, but I didn’t want to cause Pete any more trouble.
During that time of war, many families knew their husbands or sons were fighting somewhere in the Pacific or in Europe, but we didn’t always know exactly where they were or what they were doing in the war. When they could, soldiers wrote letters home. Receiving a letter from a battlefield was a precious one. They’d usually say, I’m OK, don’t worry about me. But we’d worry every day and night, fearful we might never see them again.
And we’d remained fearful of receiving a telegram, stating that a loved one gave his life for our country. What could we do, but continue giving to the cause to bring our soldiers back?
It was a trying time, but we kept our spirits up. Celebrating Christmas is the time to give, as the wise men did. Although there were fewer material things we could afford, we could give our time to spread a little cheer around.
Thinking I had nothing to give, Pete helped me give some Christmas trees. Back then, every little gift helped us renew our faith in what Christmas is all about.
— Contact Terry Cummins at TLCTLC@AOL.com.
