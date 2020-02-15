Back when I was growing up during simpler times, the preachers at the Short Creek Baptist Church told me to love my neighbors, no matter if they were scoundrels or were liberal or conservative. The Bible doesn’t even mention the words, “liberal” and “conservative.” Apparently, man created them from two distinctly different ribs. But the Bible is full of explanations about what sin is and how to cast it aside to walk upright.
If judgement day is scheduled for tomorrow, which side do you think God will judge to have sinned the most, liberals or conservatives? It’s doubtful He would permit the Senate to vote again since they already decided it a few days ago. In the Trump trial, all Republicans, except one, voted “right” and all Democrats voted “wrong.” Determining right from wrong seems to be concealed by a thick fog hovering over the mucky swamp in the District of Columbia, a separated part of the USA.
In the presidential election, Trump is basing his campaign on his explosive economy. The Democrats are basing their campaign on — they’re not sure yet, other than destroying Trump. What are battered liberals to do but hold a caucus in every state. Maybe there’s another Moses out there to lead us from another deep, dark wilderness.
It’s the reality we’re in, eight more months of it. How will we survive in one piece? By only remaining calm! Although the candidates have lost their wits, it doesn’t mean that common citizens should blindly follow any so-called leader.
To escape the current “broken” news, I read and re-read parts of a book compiled by Leo Tolstoy, (1828-1910). He is the renowned Russian writer of “War and Peace” and other books. During his later years, he worked on, “A Calendar of Wisdom: Daily Thoughts to Nourish the Soul.”
Tolstoy organized this book by including some of his thoughts for each day of a year, and he quoted over 150 other philosophers, sages and holy men, who had contributed to the world’s wisdom throughout history.
For example, there are six entries for June 14, including comment from Confucius (551-479 B.C.): “The more strictly and mercilessly you judge yourself, the more just and kind you will be to others.” Tolstoy added, “Unless you yourself are sinless, do not say a single word about the sins of others, but be quiet. If you make it a habit not to blame others, you will feel the growth of the ability to love in your soul, and you will see the growth of the goodness in your life.”
The book covers several topics pertinent to the human condition, including love, war, truth, evil and others. The entries on evil include the following: “If in the morning a person wants to do evil unto others, evil will return to him by nightfall.” And Tolstoy quotes Saint Augustine, (354-430), “The evildoer harms himself first, before he harms others.”
It seems to me the wise people back centuries ago were much wiser than those today, who, in front of TV cameras, profess to know everything about everything. But many of them are not convinced we should love our enemies across the aisle.
Cicero (105-48 B.C.) wrote, “We can love neither those whom we fear nor those who fear us.” Tolstoy’s take on it, “The understanding of one’s unity with all of humanity comes from the understanding of the divine beginning in us all and gives all our greatest good.”
I served in the military, and from day one began learning how to follow orders that essentially prepared me to learn how to kill other people. Ridiculous! Leturno, another sage, explained, “As long as there is violence, there will be war. One cannot defeat violence with more violence.” Tolstoy, who fought in a war, had a remedy for it: “Wars can be stopped only if people are ready to be persecuted for not participating in them. This is the only way.” But if we have the right to bear arms, what do we do with them?
If the truth makes us free, why don’t politicians tell the truth? In his daily thoughts to nourish the soul, Tolstoy mentions “politics” only once.
Of all people, he quotes an English poet, Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822): “The worst mistake which was ever made in this world was the separation of political science from ethics.” Say no more.
As we wait for Congress to vote on whether to use wisdom to guide us, stay calm if you can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.