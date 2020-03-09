To be successful in life depends upon how many years a person is enrolled in a school. It also depends upon how much knowledge can be stuffed into a human brain, which is about the size of a shrunken grapefruit. Now that education is so important, there are people who don’t begin their careers until they’ve overcome at least one mid-life crisis. However, to gain knowledge faster, that results in fulfillment quicker, many people are expanding their minds by searching online for answers to life’s complex questions. Don’t disturb them.
When beginning my formal education nearly 80 years ago in 1939, life was much different back then. There wasn’t all that much knowledge to learn. And if you could learn what was known as the three Rs — readin’, ‘ritin’ and ‘rithmatic — it was about all you needed. Graduating from the eighth grade was a significant accomplishment.
But our way of life suddenly changed overnight. I don’t have a clue as to what happened, but I do have an inkling. The word “technology” was not in our vocabulary back then. My great-grandchildren were born with electronic gadgets and devices in their hands. I tried teaching them how to play hide and seek, but they prefer poking and scrolling. Talk about a generation gap. When a little child snubs an ancestor, does the public realize how much it hurts?
Yes, back in my day, the good ole ones, we participated in social interaction. After a hard week’s work, we’d arrange a time with kinfolks, neighbors and friends to sit, relax and carry on a conversation. A conversation occurs when animated words were spoken directly into the ears of another human. If humans annoy you, you can also have viable conversations with an alert dog or cat. The advantage is they don’t talk back. But there’s never time for conversations, particularly if you maintain a Facebook page. How else would your friends know that your face has changed from what it was yesterday?
After spending a career trying to educate America’s youth. I know something about how their minds work. They can adapt quite well to the challenges that lie ahead amidst the chaos in this modern world.
The New York Times recently published a lengthy report on what young people need to learn to survive as technology takes over everyday life. Most tech experts agree that children should learn to code — program computers — by the end of high school. My experience educating the young is that they already know how to code. They speak a language, using words like “duh” and “uh” that teachers didn’t understand. And does “chill out” literally mean taking your clothes off?
If young people do their lessons on computers, they need a place to put it. That’s why the “cloud” was placed in space. Other aspects of being prepared to live in the newest tech era include forgetting arithmetic and learning how to spend “digital” currency. And think how convenient facial recognition will be. You won’t ever need to empty your wallet again to prove who you are. Hi-tech hasn’t yet analyzed what we are.
What a day it was back in 1939 when I began my first day of school. Since then, the change in how we live is unfathomable. I studied my lessons by kerosene lamplight. Electricity wasn’t wired to our old farmhouse until near the end of World War II. Running water didn’t run into our house; it ran into the cisterns outside in our yard. And I was fortunate to have the opportunity to attend high school, riding a worn-out school bus over eight miles of washed-out gravel road.
From day one in school, I learned many valuable lessons. One that I will never forget is that we took our lunch to school and I noticed the poor kids living back on the ridges and in the hollows never had enough to eat. Was there something I could do to help them?
During my upbringing, I never felt deprived. Maybe it was because my family, friends and neighbors remained a tight-knit group and were there to offer support for me. For whatever reason, we’ve lost the sense of “community” that fostered hope. It was a time when people worked together for the good of all.
Fast-paced technology does have its advantages. What would I do without my TV remote and the thermostat on my wall? Read more good books and sit and talk with my neighbors. The best way to get to know them.
