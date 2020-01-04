What will 2020 bring with impeachment looming, carbon expanding, and ice bergs floating toward New York City. Not only is part of our world on fire, the oceans are filling with plastic. Animals are facing extinction and humans are, too if we don’t insist that our leaders make an all-out effort to protect our environment.
And where in the Bible and in the book of Good Sense, does it say Liberals and Conservatives shall take up arms and fight continuously over the fruits provided in Eden.
Who will lead us out of this mess? In our nation right now, it’s anybody’s guess. At the beginning of the new year, you can watch the president’s impeachment trial during the day. And then at night you can watch the Democrats debate each other, explaining how they’ll save us from Trumpism. What a way to begin a new year.
Each year, Time magazine selects a Person of the Year. This year there were several nominees including Donald Trump. The person selected was surprising, if not shocking. In the Bible, Isaiah writes: “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.”
Time’s person of 2019, Greta Thunberg of Sweden is no longer a child, she’s 16 and has captured the world’s attention. Disappointed Donald Trump tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashion movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” But Greta is not chilling.
She is traveling around the world “preaching” a hell-fire sermon to hundreds of thousands of people. On Dec. 6, she spoke to tens of thousands in Madrid, and greeted them with her central message: “Happy New Fear. You will die of old age. I will die of climate change.”
Who is Greta Thunberg? She was born in Sweden in 2003. Her mother is an opera singer and her father an actor. She is also descended from a Nobel wining chemist, who first estimated the greenhouse effect on the earth’s climate. Greta said she first heard about climate change when she was 8 and couldn’t understand why nothing was being done about it. Three years later, she was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and selective mutism. She said, “That basically means I only speak when I think it necessary. Now is one of those moments.” She added, “How can I feel safe when I know we are in the greatest crisis in human history.”
When entering the ninth grade, Greta began skipping school and sitting outside the Riksdag, Sweden’s capitol building. She sat there for three weeks with this sign: “School strike for the climate.” Her demands were that the Swedish government reduce carbon emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Her protest created quite a stir and it went viral on social media, which inspired thousands of other young people throughout Europe to join in her cause. Speaking at the UN climate talks in Madrid she stated that nothing was being accomplished because the greenhouse gas emissions were still rising by 4 percent since 2015. In 2019, seven million people were displaced by extreme weather. French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Sometimes, the best way to change a mind is to see the world through the eyes of a child.”
In August 2019, Greta set sail across the Atlantic Ocean in a 60 foot racing yacht. She refuses to fly because of emissions from air travel. On her way back to Europe, she hopped a ride with an Australian, who was sailing around the world.
While in Canada, Greta participated in climate protests in three large cities and led the largest protest in Montreal’s history. In other cities throughout the world it was estimated that four million people joined in the “school strike” protests in September. Wherever she goes, she’s mobbed by admirers, journalists and TV crews.
During her travels, Greta Thunberg has met with the director of the International Monetary Fund, Pope Francis, Al Gore, Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau and several other world leaders. U.N. secretary, Antonio Guterres said, “Young people tend to have a fantastic impact in public opinion. Governments follow.”
During the recent U.N. General Assembly, Greta Thunberg, stated, “We are in the beginning of mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”
The wolf shall dwell with the lamb and a little child shall lead them.
— Contact Terry Cummins at TLCTLC@AOL.com.
