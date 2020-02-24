It’s enormous, but if you have a high-paying job and spend it wisely, you’re better off than our federal government. What are they thinking? You can’t continue spending money unless it grows on trees and you own a national forest. Maybe that’s why the Feds are cutting down trees, hoping to strike oil or find another coal mine.
Unless you have an advanced degree in economics, it will be difficult to understand what the GDP and a debt and deficit is. GDP is your family’s gross domestic product. Although you may have produced children, be cautious they don’t become a liability and increase your Gross Domestic Indebtedness.
As I understand it, a family deficit is what happens when a family spends more than had been budgeted, such as buying the latest in a smart phone to keep a checkbook in check. A family debt is how much a family owes the banking industry. Unless a family member keeps watch over it, your debt can grow to an astounding amount like the federal debt has.
In a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, Joe Queenan, who writes in a satirical style, says that we’ll be $1 trillion more in the red this year, but it’s no big deal. He says the U.S. has an attention deficit disorder and doesn’t pay any attention to the deficit. And we don’t care if the national debt is 23 times what the deficit is. The debt was $23,251,562,887,364 last week and growing rapidly. You can check it out by googling, “national debt clock.” Watch the dollars flash across the screen, faster than a speeding bullet.
According to insightful Joe Queenan, one trillion is meaningless to the public. We could understand it better if the deficit was $9,378.49. And he says we don’t seem to care if someone steals several billion from Fannie Mae, but we get all upset if we read about a $3,500 Pentagon toilet seat. And what does it cost to fly away from the White House to rally people up?
Can you believe what economists, politicians and soothsayers say? Economists say that to pay off the current national debt, each man, woman and child would owe $55,890. Remember that economists are human, too. They frequently get their numbers mixed up like I do. To complete my tax return requires a criminal lawyer, a CPA and a certified neurologist.
Most politicians aren’t that concerned with numbers, except the numbers they rake in. Back in the old days when a public servant became too old to serve his country in Washington, at around age 92, he knew he could retire in comfort and survive by going on welfare. Those were the good old days when Washington cared about the weak, weary and the meek.
The public should also realize that President Trump is a vital part of the human race, and knows how to manage money his way, by having built inspiring towers and walls throughout his life. But what good is a tower to the general public when making ends meet is the priority?
As the national deficit and debt increase during each tick of the national clock, maybe Congress will come to their senses and realize our nation is on the verge of bankruptcy. It will be a sad day when we begin counting them.
There are two ways to attain solvency: One is to stop spending, such as giving millions to Ukraine; the other is to raise taxes on the public. Not only does it make fiscal sense, it’s common sense. But then Congress and the president must decide which segment of the public they are talking about. Surely, it’s not billionaires, is it? They build factories that provide jobs for the downtrodden.
What the general public doesn’t understand is the burden placed on the leadership in Washington to do the right thing. That’s why our Constitution includes impeachment and elections to change those who control the have-nots.
As my age ripens, I realize my tax and taxing days are nearing an end. As I understand it, Heaven is a tax-free zone. Sending family food money to a political party is sinful. Loving all thy neighbors, Democrat or Republican, will open the gate, if you can remember what your individualized password is.
What worries me is that my great-grandchildren might have to pay off our national debt. If my numbers are figured correctly, each of them would owe $307,498.79.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.