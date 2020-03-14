Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.