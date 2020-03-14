When our Creator planned a new universe, the one we cling to, He initially established what is known as a family unit. You know the story: Adam and Eve were naked, but leaves and fruit were plentiful, except for a forbidden one. It goes against the grain of human nature to pass laws that forbid anything, and therein lies an eternal problem.
In the beginning, all humans had to do was get along and support each other. Then when the first family decided to procreate two sons, it became disastrous when one killed the other one. What went wrong with the grand plan?
We don’t know, but we do know that in this 21st century, humans are now being advised to maintain “social distance.” After centuries of giving it our best shot at loving, obeying and inter-mingling closely with other humans, now you shouldn’t touch another person. And some are wearing masks in public, not to disguise who they are, but in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 from entering their bodies.
Who would have ever imagined that coronavirus would have affected the world economy as it has? It’s a dire situation, but it will pass, too, will it not? That is when the “experts” develop a vaccine, medication or procedure to cure it. Don’t expect the federal government to come to your aid, because there are no experts there. Following the current political scene could possibly cause a serious mental disorder.
If you are a Facebook advocate, at least you have a social outlet. There are several different ways of participating in social media without exposing yourself to the public. Twitter is an effective means of getting your points across and smart phones are another. One of my sons called and before answering, I sanitized the mouthpiece. He said not to leave my house, that at my age I’m vulnerable to diseases breeding in the cesspools of civilized society. What does he want me to do, twiddle my thumbs until the skin rubs off?
Had I not enjoyed working with lively human beings, I would not have chosen to become a principal of a 2,700-student high school. Keep them all locked in for six hours each day and disburse as much education as they can absorb, leads to success, doesn’t it? When the last bell rang at the end of the day, thank God, but I’m thankful for the experience of working with the young, who are so full of life.
Life would be worth living if we knew what’s coming next. Or, maybe it wouldn’t. Whatever our lives are about, one thing is certain: uncertainty is right around the corner.
In the meantime, back to my cozy home where I sit and wait it out. And I remember my grandfather telling me about the flu epidemic in 1918 when nearly 600,000 Americans died. He said it was a very scary time, not knowing if family members would live or die. Surely, something like that could not happen again during these advanced modern times, but here we are, locked in.
What do I do to kill time and escape this brief reality? I could watch the stock market crash or the reports of those throughout the world who’ve been diagnosed with the virus, and the death score. If this is the reality we’re suddenly in, I’ll lose my mind watching basketball. What’s more exciting than a last-second shot?
Flashing across the screen: The NBA is canceled, along with the NCAA tournament. It couldn’t be, but it is, all because of coronavirus or COVID-19, as if the difference mattered.
Making America great is on hold, until the whole world becomes well again. The reality is that our survival depends on how well other nations recover. It’s a whole different approach and an opportunity to realize what a united effort can do. Sometimes, it takes something as mysterious as a virus to bring us back to our senses. If it does, we will better understand what’s important and precious in our lives. Helping other people feel better is a vital part of it.
If the Feds don’t shut down my phone, I’ll sanitized it before touching it and wait for my son to call. It’s OK now, you can go out your door and gently touch someone to help make our new world a better place.
