It seems that our lives are like a super bowl. Recently, millions of Americans set aside their hectic lives to attend lavish parties that would reveal the outcome of the yearly Super Bowl. After knocking heads on what’s known as a gridiron, the Chiefs ultimately won the shiny trophy, symbolic of eternal glory. What could the 49ers do, other than lick their wounds?
The results of another Super Bowl raise several vital questions that impact my life, and perhaps yours, too. The primary one: Is life merely a game that divides winners and losers? The adage, “It’s not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game,” is baloney.
Tell Donald Trump or whomever the Democratic candidate is that it’s not whether they win or lose, it’s how they play the game. But politics is not a game as such; it has evolved into an all-out war. To join in the fight, you need to pick populist, progressive or socialist party and devote your life to it and be prepared to shed some blood. To win, it’s necessary to take more blood from your enemy then you give. Politicians also have a right to pack guns, but harsh words and tweets can sway minds, too.
To escape the reality of the impeachment trial on television, thank God for the Super Bowl. Although football players shed blood on the field of battle, they are well paid for it. Successful politicians at a Super Bowl level rake it in, too.
Whatever the American people do, we must abide by our sacred Constitution, which can be a little fuzzy at times. It’s a matter of simply hiring the best lawyers that money can buy and have them plead your case. Trump’s sharp lawyers argued that the evidence presented did not meet quid pro quo or high crime standards. So there, what are we doing here? Our Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who presided over the proceedings, managed to stay awake during the dreadful proceedings.
Needing campaign money, congressional leaders representing the Democratic party pleaded their own case over and over and over. They were well-prepared, and probably knew more about Ukraine than native Ukrainians do. They begged for witnesses and more documents, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that his president told him to speed this witch hunt up, so forget witnesses and 200 more documents. Like a Super Bowl going into three overtimes, the impeachment trial finally ended.
How’s your personal state of the union going? On Tuesday night, our president had to tell us what his state of our union is. Using his own facts, he said life couldn’t be any better, including the lives of blue-collar workers.
To keep check on him, Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the House, sat directly behind him in the elegant chamber. As he itemized each of his many glowing accomplishments, she became so flustered that when he finished, she rose and tore her copy of his speech to shreds. If you’ve ever raised children, you’ve prayed that they’d eventually grow up.
And then on Wednesday, the Senate voted to acquit the president of high crimes and misdemeanors. Your state of the union is what the Senate says it is. All you can do is try raising your children to know right from wrong.
The crisis is that the United States is now divided like it was in 1860 when our nation nearly went under. I was born in the house my great-grandfather built after he fought for the North. On our farm, there is a well with water still running in it. It was where Joe Hand, a slave, and his family lived. I heard my elders tell stories about how this freed slave managed to survive.
It took years for the U.S. to reunite again, but our leaders back then possessed the vision and integrity to make the USA the greatest nation on earth. But now, we’re divided in such a way that one party will lose and the other will win. Do it “my” way or get lost on a byway.
What happened to the land of opportunity and the American dream? Our success and dreams were realized if and when we worked with, not against, all Americans.
Could it happen again? Only if there is a courageous and unselfish soul out there to lead us. It will be a long haul until then, but when casting your ballot in November, vote for what’s best for all Americans.
