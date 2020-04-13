As the American people adjust to a stay-at-home existence, thank Washington for providing informative and enlightening TV programs for our enjoyment. Each night, the president, vice-president and alert task force members fill us in on the latest development. For example, we learn how many millions of masks have been manufactured today, but they don’t tell us where they are. As usual, the most important things in our lives have become buried in a bureaucratic shuffle.
Indeed, our president is under considerable pressure but seems to be holding on quite well. He’s anxious to return to normalcy, and you would be, too, if your normalcy was anything like his.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported: “The coronavirus outbreak is costing Trump properties more than a million dollars in lost revenue daily.” Sit by your mailbox and wait for the $1,200 bail-out check Washington has promised to send. When and if receiving it, it might help the destitute have a place to sleep and food for another week.
And thanks to my brave mail carrier, who delivers fake letters informing me what and who I owe. I don’t owe anyone except those brave Americans who risk their lives every day caring for the sick and those volunteers, who distribute food to the hungry, a debt that cannot be re-paid.
When shut in my house, what can I do other than stroll through it for exercise, pick up a book or newspaper, throw it down and either sit or stand there? Know what I’ll do, watch TV, watch it and watch it. Apparently, TV sets are immune from viruses.
During the current stress, anxiety and uncertainty, sometimes it helps to reflect on the times when our lives weren’t required to be socially distant. How exciting it was to be invited to a neighbor’s house in 1950 to see a “live” television program my first time.
No way could humans send a picture through the air of people talking and moving, but there it was, before my eyes. All that was needed was a funny-looking aluminum thing attached to a chimney, and a wire running from the antenna down to a nine-inch television tube inside the house. And there it was, strange people from miles away talking inside your house.
The picture was black and white and a bit fuzzier than they are now. And sometimes you had to squint; so what? It was helpful to have someone in your house, who knew a little bit about technology when the picture on the TV went out of focus, about every 10 minutes. They had to know which buttons to turn, and all was well again.
What’s next, something to hold in your hand and poke? No, color televisions and larger screens came next. Some older people said the bright colors hurt their eyes.
When television reared its menacing head, our highest chimney was high enough to receive an invisible signal from WLWT in Cincinnati, about 45 miles away. When we brought our first television to our farm in 1951, neighbors gathered in at night to see it, sometimes filling our living room and part of our dining room. Our lives were changed forever back then. I remember my granddad hollering for me; turn off that dumb wooden box and come to the hayfield where you can learn something of importance that will help you survive.
Back then, modern technology was in its infancy, requiring televised shows to be shown live. Imagine what stations searched for to send to viewers. Everything from 15 minutes of news reports to a half-hour show of local mediocre musicians, who finally had a chance to gain fame.
We’ve progressed so far since 1951. It’s unimaginable, and it’s unimaginable that we were prepared for everything, except that which is invisible. And here we are shut down, in and up. Did you ever think that a mask would be your most prized possession?
Have we learned anything? I have. One is that all lives are precious. And I did not realize there were so many good people in our communities. The ones at risk, who go out to help those most in need.
If we don’t reunite after this shut down, it will never happen. I know that it’s very hard for politicians to refocus on them, and not me. Old dogs seldom learn new tricks. Politics has always been playing tricks. Not ever again.
I must now hurry to my TV to see if the curve has flattened. If not now, it will, and then what will we do? Be better for it?
