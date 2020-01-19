At an over-ripened age, I’m finding it difficult adjusting to the challenges of living in the cyberage. At this stage in my life, I don’t want to spend my remaining days searching the internet for the meaning of my life. Although I have scads of social media opportunities at my disposal, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, I’d rather spend my waning days sitting under a shade tree, watching a spider spin its web.
As one ages, there is usually a yearning to go back to the good old days when life was simpler. It wasn’t all that easy back 80 years ago, but one’s brain wasn’t wracked or wrecked as they are now. Living an automated life, fortified by artificial intelligence in this modern age is totally alien to my way of living.
Having been raised on a hill farm in Kentucky in the 1930s and ’40s, we didn’t have electricity until the end of World War II. Our running water ran off the roof of our house into two cisterns, and the outhouse down beyond the smokehouse never needed flushing. The changes in my life since then have been unimaginable. You can’t teach an old rooster new tricks, and you can’t teach an old codger the value of exposing himself on Facebook.
In 2003, I published my first book, “Feed My Sheep.” I approached it by going back to when I was 13 and describing my life as it was then. Surprisingly, my memory vividly transferred me back to those days, immersed in nature’s wonders. (I wonder how much nature there is, living in a high rise today.)
Later, the Mobile Bay Magazine published an article about the book. Some of the excerpts follow:
“Each day the land paints a picture for you, but the picture is never the same. Each field, each tree, each blackberry patch and each part of the land has its own meaning. The surface of the land might change with a new crop or a growth of briars and bushes, but it all stays the same. The heat of the sun might burn it and a freeze might stun it, but the land remains firm and strong. Walking over a hill or down a lane or on a cow path or through a woods, you know each part of it, and it’s as familiar as is your bed is at night.
“You know each foot of the land like you know the cupboard in the kitchen. You know where the quail roost, where the squirrels scamper and where the foxes roam. You know the best crop land, the best creek flats and the best place to plant fruit trees. You live with the land, walk it, plow it and mow it, and can listen to its life. It has a life of its own because it never sleeps or dies.
“It’s like it’s always making a meal for you. After a long day loading hay in the hot sun, you can’t really explain how good it feels to wash up, and then sit on the cool back porch. The taste of the potatoes and the corn and beans and tomatoes and the milk gravy and biscuits and the meat from our land, and a sweet cobbler at the end, provides the strength to carry on.
“I have mixed feeling when I think about how hard farm life can be. And yet, I feel free and easy in a way when I stop and think of how the land has a hold on me.
“The feeling inside sort of just happens, and you can’t say this did it or that did it. It’s the many little things. It doesn’t seem that taking sweat-soaked harnesses off tired hot horses and turning them out to pasture in the evening would be something that you’d notice. Opening a barn door for the sheep standing out in the snow or throwing a few kernels of corn to the chickens following you through the barn yard are small things, but these little things begin to add up. And you begin to understand that you’re important. You may not be that important like people, who do great things that you read about in newspapers, but you begin to feel important to all life around you.
“When I think about how our animals and crops and fields and woods and gardens all fit together, then I get that good feeling inside and don’t worry much about what will happen to me.”
— Contact Terry Cummins at TLCTLC@AOL.com.
